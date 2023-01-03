ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravette, AR

Government seeks exclusion of ‘irrelevant’ evidence in Barnett’s January 6 insurrection case

By C.C. McCandless
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHzap_0k22yJKK00

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The government filed a motion asking a federal court to preclude the defense from submitting what it calls “irrelevant evidence” in the trial of a Gravette man facing charges for his actions during the January 6 insurrection.

Prosecution says Barnett lacks ‘any compelling reason’ for January 6 insurrection trial delay

Richard Barnett, 61, had a trial date set for January 9 but his defense was granted a two-month continuance on December 30, 2022. In a January 2 motion, the prosecution asked the court to “preclude the defendant from introducing evidence or argument related to the culpability of other participants in the January 2, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.”

“He is not charged with conspiracy. Nor is he charged together with any codefendants. The government seeks to hold the defendant accountable for his conduct alone.”

Government Motion In Limine, USA vs. Richard Barnett, January 2

The filing noted that pretrial disclosures suggest that Barnett’s legal team “intends to advance a defense that he is not guilty as a result of the relative conduct and culpability of others.” It added that the defense has provided notice that it plans to use expert testimony “as to the defendant’s culpability relative to others at the Capitol on January 6.”

Flurry of filings in Barnett’s Capitol insurrection case

The motion also said that multiple defense exhibits intended to be submitted as evidence “highlight the conduct of other particular individuals present at the Capitol on January 6, including identifying others by name and highlighting their individual actions.” The document included a series of screenshots of defense exhibits that highlighted multiple people, none of whom are Barnett.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gRr2_0k22yJKK00
    Gravette resident, Richard Barnett, with his leg on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. 1/6/2021.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEjse_0k22yJKK00
    Jan. 6. Richard Barnett at Capitol riot.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SooZa_0k22yJKK00
    Jan. 6, Capitol riot. Note from Richard Barnett to Nancy Pelosi.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mr9t_0k22yJKK00
    Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“Only evidence that is relevant may be admitted at trial,” the government stated. “It is well-established that the possible guilt of others is no defense to a criminal charge, and a jury may not consider whether anyone else should be prosecuted during its deliberations.”

The motion then cited specific examples, including jury instructions in other cases, supporting that. It concluded by saying that “efforts to introduce such evidence can only be designed to either unfairly prejudice the jury by creating confusion, garner sympathy for a ‘lesser’ participant in the riot like the defendant, or support a bid for jury nullification.” It asked for all such evidence to be excluded.

Richard Barnett trial continuance request granted

Barnett is charged with: civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

DC mayor told Jan. 6 panel failures resulted from belief far-right extremists were ‘friendly’ to police

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that a belief that far-right extremists and rioters would be “friendly” to law enforcement that day caused “intelligence failures.” “People thought they were friendly to law enforcement and that they loved their country,”…
WASHINGTON, DC
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution

A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
VIRGINIA STATE
KARK 4 News

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
freightwaves.com

New legislation provides bathroom access for truck drivers

New legislation would for the first time require commercial warehouses, retailers and ports to allow truck drivers to use their restroom facilities when picking up or dropping off freight. The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, introduced Thursday by U.S. Reps. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Penn.), adds language to federal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump admits he turned down prisoner swap to exchange Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout

In the furore following the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner returned to the US from Russia, Donald Trump has confirmed that he rejected a proposal to bring home former US Marine Paul Whelan on the same basis.Specifically, Mr Trump confirmed that he refused to secure Mr Whelan’s return by releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is returning to Russia in exchange for Ms Griner.“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for...
CBS Boston

Federal government offering more free COVID-19 tests for winter

By ZEKE MILLER, AP White House CorrespondentWASHINGTON  -- The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year's.Related: Massachusetts sending more free at-home COVID tests...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy