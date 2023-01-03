Read full article on original website
Related
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Yardbarker
Manchester United €8m short of valuation for very talented La Liga star who wants January move
The future of Joao Felix will be a big talking point throughout the January transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United interested in the 23-year-old. The Portugal international has experienced a tough start to his season at Atletico Madrid having fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone and made it clear over the last month that he wants to leave the Spanish capital in January.
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Desperate Nottingham Forest aim to sell Emmanuel Dennis back to Watford with no other English club able to sign £15m dud
DESPERATE Nottingham Forest are aiming to selling Emmanuel Dennis BACK to Watford. That’s because no other English club can sign the £15million flop this month. Dennis, 25, joined newly-promoted Forest last summer after netting 10 Premier League goals with relegated Watford. However, the Nigeria international has managed just...
Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season
Edin Dzeko’s bullet header wrecked Napoli’s unbeaten record as Inter Milan held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Serie A leaders at San Siro.Napoli’s defeat, which also ended their 11-match domestic winning streak, enabled second-placed AC Milan to narrow the gap at the top to five points following their 2-1 win at Salernitana.Napoli struggled for rhythm on their return after the seven-week World Cup and festive break, and Dzeko’s 56th-minute effort, when he got on the end of a cross from Federico Dimarco at close range, proved enough.The visitors laid siege to the Inter goal in the dying...
Yardbarker
Wednesday’s Premier League results round-up: Spurs thrash Palace, Forest pick up first away win
Four Premier League fixtures played out tonight with each match pivotal to the top-four race or relegation battle. Steve Cooper’s side picked up their first away win of the season with a 1-0 win at Saint Mary’s Stadium. The only goal of the game was through Taiwo Awoniyi and the crucial three points moved Forest out of the bottom three and into 15th place. Consequently, Southampton have dropped to rock bottom of the table after overseeing their sixth consecutive league loss.
England midfielder Jordan Nobbs swaps Arsenal for Aston Villa
Aston Villa have announced the signing of England midfielder Jordan Nobbs from Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal.The 30-year-old, who missed the Lionesses’ victorious European Championship campaign last summer with a knee ligament injury, has signed an 18-month deal with an option to extend.Nobbs won three WSL titles and four Women’s FA Cups during a 12-year spell with the Gunners, and returned to the national team set-up for last September’s World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg.She has featured in all nine of Arsenal’s WSL fixtures this season, including during their 4-1 win at Villa Park in December, as they look to...
Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham: Premier League – as it happened
A Harry Kane double helps leads Spurs to a dominant victory over Crystal Palace
Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net...
SB Nation
Chelsea v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a feisty Everton side. The Premier League is back up and rolling as we are all ready for the final match of the 2022 year!. Venue: Stamford Bridge, Fulham Rd, Fulham, London, England. Time and Date: Thursday 5 January 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 3.00 pm (EST,...
January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco as Man Utd target Joao Felix
Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.The Blues have confirmed the signing of France international defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and arrives on a reported €38m fee.Badiashile becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the January transfer window, joining the 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, and Potter’s...
MATCHDAY: United-Everton in FA Cup; PSG rests star forwards
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. The focus switches from the Premier League to the FA Cup as Manchester United goes for a seventh straight win in all competitions in a home match against struggling Everton to kick off the third round. A defeat for Everton at Old Trafford would pile the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, whose future looks uncertain after just one win in 11 games since Oct. 1. The most recent setback was a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in the league on Tuesday, after which there were loud jeers from fans. United is on a roll under Erik ten Hag, having climbed into the league top four and the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. The third round of the FA Cup is when the teams from England’s top two divisions join the famous old competition.
Comments / 0