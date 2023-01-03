Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort LauderdaleTed RiversFort Lauderdale, FL
To Avoid Rear-Ending Vehicle, Florida Cop Reportedly Almost Runs Family Over. Was The Car More Important?Chibuzo NwachukuCoral Springs, FL
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Illegal Immigrant & Fraud Violinist Arrested In Palm Beach County
An investigation found that 22-year old Giovani Radu was using a fake non-profit to collect at least $80,000 in the last year, claiming he needed money to help his sick child. Turns out, the man doesn't have any kids.
iheart.com
Attorney Sentenced For Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Loans
A Palm Beach County lawyer has been sentenced for stealing over 1 point 6 million dollars in COVID-related loans. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year old Derek James Acree lied on applications for Economic Injury Disaster and Paycheck Protection loans. The Palm Beach Gardens man claimed he needed the...
WPBF News 25
Teen who opened clinic, practiced medicine without a license sentenced to 28 months in prison for separate charges
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The teen who gained international notoriety after opening his own medical clinic and practicing medicine without a license has beensentenced to 28 months in prison on separate fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 24, was convicted on fraud and grand theft charges. According to a...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County and Delray Beach mayors update public on affordable housing, education, technology
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — TheAlliance of Delray Residential Associations invited Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss and Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia to speak at their monthly meeting on Wednesday. Petrolia gave updates on various upcoming projects, like the new fire station coming to Delray Beach, which they hope...
niceville.com
Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
WPBF News 25
Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
cbs12.com
$850 million proposed light-rail connects Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A transportation system Palm Beach County hasn't seen before might be coming to our area. A proposed light-rail transit line is being proposed that would connect travelers from Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach by train. Right now, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning...
Lake Worth Beach neighborhood on edge after recent break-ins
A Lake Worth Beach community is shaken after a neighbor's doorbell camera caught two people in masks appearing to break down the back door of a home.
wflx.com
Martin County man charged with beating mother to death before New Year
A Martin County man is in custody after, deputies say, he beat his mother to death before the New Year. Detectives said at 11:14 p.m. on Dec. 30, a text was sent from a home on Railway Avenue in Port Salerno. Addressed to a neighbors phone, it said: “I need your help.”
Welfare check leads to discovery of body, homicide investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a welfare check on Monday led to the discovery of a dead body. Now a homicide investigation is underway.
WSVN-TV
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn two...
WPBF News 25
Son arrested after Martin County deputies find him with bloody hands near body of his mother
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Darren Pouncey, 34, as the sole perpetrator in his mother's death. The Medical Examiner ruled Christina Diorio, 58, died from multiple blunt-force trauma wounds. Investigators rushed to the 5000 block of Southeast Railway Avenue in Stuart on Dec. 31...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
WPBF News 25
'They forgot about us': The number of older women who are homeless is up on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Sixty-nine-year-old Ruth Outlaw has a wish this year. "I would wish for a place I could stretch out and have a place to sleep," Outlaw said. Outlaw is homeless and has been living inside her car for the last five months. "Sometimes it's safe and...
cw34.com
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
Florida man cashes out $1M Publix lottery ticket
One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
Florida man wins millions off Powerball ticket
A 59-year-old Royal Palm Beach man went home with plenty to smile about after he claimed a $2 million prize playing POWERBALL.
wflx.com
Royal Palm Beach man wins $2 million Powerball prize
A 59-year-old Palm Beach County man recently claimed a big prize playing Powerball. Officials said Clairmond Francois claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Florida Powerball drawing held on Oct. 1. Francois purchased his jackpot-winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie grocery store located at 7915 South Dixie Highway in West Palm...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
