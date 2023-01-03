A head-on collision left one dead and others injured today in the town of Parker. The collision happened on California Avenue near the intersection with Arizona Avenue. A white vehicle with California plates, possibly a Nissan Kicks crossover, was traveling northbound while a dark colored Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling in the other direction southbound next to a semi. Parker Police Chief Michael Bailey told Parker Live on the scene that, based on initial conversations with witnesses, he believes the white vehicle may have crossed the median for an unknown reason and struck the truck, spinning it around.

PARKER, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO