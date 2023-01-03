Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Dirt bike collision leaves teen dead￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu city teenager was fatally injured when the dirt bike he was operating collided with a side-by-side late Friday afternoon. Mohave County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said authorities responded at 4:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash in the area of Standard Wash in the desert east of Highway 95 outside of Lake Havasu City.
vvng.com
Week 2 of Operation Dust Devil: Deputies Patrol Multiple Areas and Continue to Educate Riders
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — During the second week of Operation Dust Devil, deputies patrolled the Summit Valley, Phelan, and Calico areas. Deputies issued 4 California Vehicle Code Citations, 16 San Bernardino County Code Enforcement citations, towed 1 vehicle, recovered 1 stolen vehicle, and made 1 arrest. Throughout the...
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
parkerliveonline.com
One dead after head-on collision in Parker
A head-on collision left one dead and others injured today in the town of Parker. The collision happened on California Avenue near the intersection with Arizona Avenue. A white vehicle with California plates, possibly a Nissan Kicks crossover, was traveling northbound while a dark colored Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling in the other direction southbound next to a semi. Parker Police Chief Michael Bailey told Parker Live on the scene that, based on initial conversations with witnesses, he believes the white vehicle may have crossed the median for an unknown reason and struck the truck, spinning it around.
vvng.com
Driver killed in crash involving Sheriff’s Deputy Identified as Gabriel Navarro of Oro Grande
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Family and friends have identified the man killed in a crash that involved a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol cruiser on Christmas Day. The Oro Grande man was identified as Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Navarro, the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala. “My heart...
vvng.com
37 arrested and 55 firearms seized during Operation Consequences December 17 – 30th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Operation Consequences resulted in 37 felony arrests, 55 seized firearms, 23 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and the recovery of illegal narcotics between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022. During the two-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of...
vvng.com
Owner of High End Smoke Shop found dead in Apple Valley store
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Family of Dennison “Dennis” Anderson is grieving after the business owner was found dead in his Apple Valley smoke shop on New’s Year Eve. Anderson owned the High End Smoke Shop located at 22110 Outer Hwy 18 N D Street...
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after leading law enforcement on chases across Nevada, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits across two states late Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers began helping Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol with a traffic stop just before 10 p.m., said Lt. David...
vvng.com
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office has identified the teenager killed in a crash on New Year’s Day as 15-year -old Chandlyr Dees of Apple Valley. The crash was reported Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. January 1, 2023, in the area of...
Mohave Daily News
Fire burns in Needles Auto Wrecking yard
NEEDLES — An overnight fire burned at the Needles Auto Wrecking & Towing yard, no injuries were reported. At 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 28, San Bernardino County and Mohave Valley fire departments were dispatched to the 5000 block of National Trails Highway where a large fire was burning in a pile of auto parts from the dismantling process, SBCFD said in a Facebook post.
sb-american.com
City of Hesperia, its Police Department, and San Bernardino County settle with DOJ after being found to have discriminated against Black and Latino Renters through its Crime-Free Rental Program
“As this settlement makes clear, the Justice Department will continue to fight discriminatory and unlawful ‘crime-free’ ordinances across the country and work to ensure that everyone has fair and equal access to housing,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Homer, CA: Crash involving an overturned vehicle on roof into a ditch off eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road.
Sources: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Homer, California: Crash involving an overturned vehicle on roof into a ditch off eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road. The crash was reported at 6:46 p.m. PT on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 involving a blue or...
vvng.com
Man who caused crash near Victorville Costco had just been released from jail
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said a man who caused a collision near the Costco Warehouse in Victorville had just been released from jail hours before the collision. The incident was reported at 9:16 am on December 31, 2022, after witnesses said deputies...
foxla.com
Family rescued from floodwaters 'multiple feet high' in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A family of three was rescued by local fire crews from rushing floodwaters in San Bernardino County amid a strong storm that wreaked havoc across California Saturday. According to San Bernardino County Fire officials, crews responded to several 911 calls reporting three people were trapped...
Teenager Miraculously Lands Plane in California’s Cajon Pass
On Monday morning (January 2), a small rental plane unexpectedly landed on Route 66 in California. Inside the single-engine plane were three passengers piloted by a teenager, 18-year-old Brock Peters. Though incredibly young, Peters already had two years of experience in the cockpit and was more than comfortable shuttling family...
foxla.com
Accused Riverside Co. deputy killer convicted of 3rd strike but judge let him back on streets, Sheriff says
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco slammed the justice system in San Bernardino County as he discussed the gruesome death of one of his deputies Thursday night. Earlier in the day, a Riverside County deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero, was shot and killed by 44-year-old William McKay during...
foxla.com
Sheriff: San Bernardino Co. judge should resign amid release of man accused of killing Riverside Co. deputy
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is calling for the resignation of Cara Hutson, the judge connected to the release of William McKay, the man accused of killing Bianco's deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. This comes as the grieving sheriff blamed Cordero's death on what Bianco calls, a "failed" justice system. During...
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
KTLA.com
Southern California mountains could get up to 2 feet of snow
The “bomb cyclone” is here, and the mountain areas in Southern California have already started seeing snow Thursday morning, with even more expected later this afternoon. Snow, which was expected to begin above altitudes of 7,000 to 7,500 feet, is expected to affect areas above 6,000 feet Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
vvng.com
Heavy fog, traffic jams Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning, Southbound 15 Freeway
CAJON PASS, (VVNG.com) — Traffic remained heavy Tuesday as many travelers headed back home from their holiday excursion. On the morning of January 3, 2023, mapping a travel route from Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga showed a travel time of more than 1 hour, almost double the average travel time.
