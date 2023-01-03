ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needles, CA

thestandardnewspaper.online

Dirt bike collision leaves teen dead￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu city teenager was fatally injured when the dirt bike he was operating collided with a side-by-side late Friday afternoon. Mohave County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said authorities responded at 4:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash in the area of Standard Wash in the desert east of Highway 95 outside of Lake Havasu City.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
parkerliveonline.com

One dead after head-on collision in Parker

A head-on collision left one dead and others injured today in the town of Parker. The collision happened on California Avenue near the intersection with Arizona Avenue. A white vehicle with California plates, possibly a Nissan Kicks crossover, was traveling northbound while a dark colored Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling in the other direction southbound next to a semi. Parker Police Chief Michael Bailey told Parker Live on the scene that, based on initial conversations with witnesses, he believes the white vehicle may have crossed the median for an unknown reason and struck the truck, spinning it around.
PARKER, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Fire burns in Needles Auto Wrecking yard

NEEDLES — An overnight fire burned at the Needles Auto Wrecking & Towing yard, no injuries were reported. At 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 28, San Bernardino County and Mohave Valley fire departments were dispatched to the 5000 block of National Trails Highway where a large fire was burning in a pile of auto parts from the dismantling process, SBCFD said in a Facebook post.
NEEDLES, CA
sb-american.com

City of Hesperia, its Police Department, and San Bernardino County settle with DOJ after being found to have discriminated against Black and Latino Renters through its Crime-Free Rental Program

“As this settlement makes clear, the Justice Department will continue to fight discriminatory and unlawful ‘crime-free’ ordinances across the country and work to ensure that everyone has fair and equal access to housing,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
HESPERIA, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Homer, CA: Crash involving an overturned vehicle on roof into a ditch off eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road.

Sources: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Homer, California: Crash involving an overturned vehicle on roof into a ditch off eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road. The crash was reported at 6:46 p.m. PT on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 involving a blue or...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Southern California mountains could get up to 2 feet of snow

The “bomb cyclone” is here, and the mountain areas in Southern California have already started seeing snow Thursday morning, with even more expected later this afternoon. Snow, which was expected to begin above altitudes of 7,000 to 7,500 feet, is expected to affect areas above 6,000 feet Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

