Read full article on original website
Related
Dominik Mysterio Says Prison Changed Him, Austin Theory Pins Seth Rollins | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for January 2, 2023:. - In a promo, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo about his time in prison. Dominik made it clear that prison changed him. He said that, after he did hard time for attacking his father, he's just getting started.
Ex-WWE star makes return to pro wrestling for new company under different ring name
Mercedes Moné made her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday after her run as Sasha Banks in WWE came to an official end.
nodq.com
Wrestling reporter believes that Naomi will make return to WWE
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu will be in attendance to support Sasha. During Wrestling Observer...
Dana White's Power Slap League Removed From TBS Programming Schedule
UFC President Dana White's expected new slap league adventure has seemed to come to an end before it even started. Journalist Jeremy Botter was the first to report the news via a tweet on Thursday morning, that Dana White's Power Slap League has been removed from the upcoming TBS programming schedule before its expected launch on January 11. The decision comes on the heels of a video showing White slapping his wife during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Mexico. Neither the UFC, ESPN, nor Endeavor, the promotion's parent company, have yet to comment on the incident involving White and what sort of punishment he could be facing for his actions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Sasha Banks leaving WWE as free agent? Latest rumors and news entering New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
One of the most popular women’s wrestlers of the past few years is looking to shake up the pro wrestling industry. Sasha Banks, a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion, may be set to appear at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. The event takes place inside the Tokyo Dome. This is after Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Banks can take wrestling bookings as of January 1.
Tony Khan Praises Ricky Starks, Says He Has A Great Future In AEW
Tony Khan has high praise for Ricky Starks. Starks closed out 2022 by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator and the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale to earn a match against MJF where the AEW World Title and Dynamite Diamond Ring were on the line at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 live results: White vs. Okada, Omega vs. Ospreay
Wednesday's event is expected to feature an appearance by Sasha Banks.
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Forgives Will Ospreay Following Match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
– Newly crowned IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega has forgiven his rival and NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 opponent, Will Ospreay. In a post on Twitter, Omega wrote that he respects Ospreay’s passion and gave him his forgiveness. Kenny Omega wrote, “Yesterday at #njwk17 we desperately raced towards the...
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Preview: Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona, Mickie James Retrospective
– Impact Wrestling returns for the first edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV of 2023 tonight. The programming lineup on AXS TV starts at 7:00 pm EST with a new episode of Impact in 60, featuring the best of Bully Ray. A new episode of Before The Impact also starts at 7:15 pm EST on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Love To Be Champion By 2024
Hiroshi Tanahashi is ready for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tanahashi has been involved in every Wrestle Kingdom since its inception in 2017. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he will team with Keiji Muto & Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tanahashi...
Kazuchika Okada Talks To Sports Illustrated, Barrett Brown Calls Out Kerry Morton | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 2, 2023. - Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a new interview, Kazuchika Okada discussed his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 match against Jay White:. “I am excited to wrestle Jay White in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom,” says Okada. “True, I’ve...
AEW Dynamite (1/4) Preview: A New Era: Two Title Bouts, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, And More
It's Wednesday, January, 4, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode. A Very Volatile Tag Team Championship Situation. Everybody loves The Acclaimed… except for Jeff and Karen Jarrett. After a...
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 1 Results (1/3/23): Giulia Leads Thekla, Mai Sakurai Against Rebel X Enemy
The first-ever Triangle Derby will kickoff 2023 for STARDOM, marking the first show since Giulia defeated Syuri to become World of Stardom Champion at Stardom Dream Queendom. The show featured seven trios league matches with Giulia leading Thekla and Mai Sakurai into battle against Rebel X Enemy's Maya Yukihi, Maika Ozaki, and Ram Kaichow in the main event as well as the Queen's Quest trio of Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, and AZM taking on the top trio of God's Eye -- Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sourei. This show also marked the debut of Mina Shirakawa's Club Venus trio featuring Mariah May and Xia Brookside.
EJ Nduka Says MLW Had A Plan For Him, Wanted Him To Be A Focal Point In Battle Riot 2021
EJ Nduka made an immediate impact in Major League Wrestling, making his debut at Battle Riot 2021. Nduka was highly touted at the WWE Performance Center, previously competing in bodybuilding and football before signing with WWE in 2018. Nduka never made it to WWE television before he was released in 2021, but MLW thought enough of him to sign him and make him a focal point in his debut match.
Josh Alexander On Becoming Longest-Reigning IMPACT World Champion: It Seems Like A Fever Dream
Josh Alexander discusses becoming the longest-reigning world champion in IMPACT Wrestling history. Alexander has become the face of IMPACT Wrestling in recent years. He won the X-Division Championship in 2021, and he invoked Option C to challenge Christian Cage for the World Championship at Bound For Glory. Though he beat Cage, his first crowning moment as the world champion was ruined when Moose cashed in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy and beat him for the world title the same night. Alexander later regained the title by defeating Moose at IMPACT Rebellion 2022, and he has held the title ever since.
Nick Aldis Is Excited About His Independent Ventures In 2023, Open To Never Making It To WWE Or AEW
Nick Aldis is happy to be a free agent and is grateful that so many legends of wrestling have gone out of their way to praise him. Nick Aldis is now a free agent after being the face of the National Wrestling Alliance for several years. Upon leaving the NWA, Nick expressed that he wasn't happy with the promotion's direction and understood that it was time for him to move on. Now, as a free agent, he is looking to make the most of his 2023 and says he has a lot of independent projects on the books.
AEW Dark (1/3) Stream & Results: Christopher Daniels, Sonny Kiss, More Compete
AEW Dark - January 3. Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray. Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez. Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta. Sonny Kiss &...
Kazuchika Okada Says Nobody Represents NJPW Better Than He And Switchblade Jay White | Interview
Wreslte Kingdom is upon us, January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, broadcast live on Wrestle Kingdom. The main event features "Switchblade" Jay White defending the IWGP Title against New Japan's ace, Kazuchika Okada. White and Okada have had five singles matches, with White winning four, and winning all of their matches on American soil. For the first time in three years, Japanese fans can audibly cheer, just in time for the biggest show of the year for New Japan.
Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem
Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0