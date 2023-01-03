>Manicotti Sold to Harrisburg Restaurants Recalled. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Frozen manicotti product that has been sold to restaurants in Harrisburg, has been recalled because it may be contaminated with listeria. Over 56-hundred pounds of the food, which was not available for retail, is being recalled. It was made by Caesar's Pasta of Blackwood, New Jersey and carries the brand names Orefresco and Caesar's Pasta. The FDA says no illnesses have been reported so far.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO