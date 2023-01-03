Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Penn Medicine invests in future nurses with new ASPIRE Program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The year just started, but some are looking ahead to new opportunities. Penn Medicine’s ASPIRE program plans to help students in Pennsylvania with career aspirations in nursing. Twenty-five high school juniors were selected with hopes of gaining mentorship, exposure to the health care environment, and hands-on experience. “Starting early enough to […]
Lancaster County CYS offering thousands to new case workers
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County Children and Youth Services play a critical role in the community by focusing on children's safety. "We're talking about kids who may be subject to child abuse or the ill effects of family dysfunction," said Ray D'Agostino, chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. "These caseworkers are essential to help the future, which is our children."
Retired lawyer, 64, joins Harrisburg police cadet class: ‘It’s never too late’
By the time they hit their 60s, many Pennsylvanians are likely thinking about retirement and all of its benefits — more time for hobbies, vacations, and enjoying their golden years. But 64-year-old Daniel Donovan felt called to serve when he saw police departments struggling to recruit new officers during...
Veterinary practice opens at central Pa. neighborhood professional center
A veterinary practice has opened in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care opened on Dec. 21 in Forest Hills Commons at 2360 Colonial Road, Suite A. The practice is owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, who has been working in small animal medicine since she was sixteen years old. After practicing as a veterinarian at other clinics since 2010, she decided to open her own clinic.
WGAL
Baby box now available at Lancaster General Hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. — A safe-haven baby box is coming to Lancaster General Hospital. Lancaster General is having a blessing day on Wednesday for the new baby box, which is a safe, legal and anonymous way for a mother unable to parent to surrender an infant. The box will be...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
abc27.com
York College of Pennsylvania is constructing a new facility for one of their newest programs
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York College of Pennsylvania recently announced on Jan. 3 that they will be constructing a new facility to accommodate the growth of their recently created Environmental Horticulture Program. According to York College of Pennsylvania’s website, their Environmental Horticulture program is designed to prepare students for...
Your guide to the 2023 Pa. Farm Show: Parking, food, goat yoga – but no baby chicks
The countdown is on for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The January tradition is Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair and also gives everyone an opportunity to break new year’s resolutions (fried cheese cube, anyone?), learn more about the state’s vast agricultural industry and pet baby animals.
iheart.com
Manicotti Sold to Harrisburg Restaurants Recalled
>Manicotti Sold to Harrisburg Restaurants Recalled. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Frozen manicotti product that has been sold to restaurants in Harrisburg, has been recalled because it may be contaminated with listeria. Over 56-hundred pounds of the food, which was not available for retail, is being recalled. It was made by Caesar's Pasta of Blackwood, New Jersey and carries the brand names Orefresco and Caesar's Pasta. The FDA says no illnesses have been reported so far.
Why were Harrisburg black neighborhoods demolished and what’s being done in remembrance of them?
In the Old Eighth Ward and the Seventh Ward of Harrisburg, thousands of primarily black homes and hundreds of Black-owned businesses were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. The demolitions within the Old Eighth Ward took place as Pennsylvania’s government...
What’s new at the 2023 Pa. Farm Show food court? Burger, shake, apple pizza and more
The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the place to pig out. This year, several new foods await in the food court, which is one of the most popular attractions during the eight-day event held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. Vendors, including PA Dairymen’s Association, PA...
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg hires city engineer after year without in-house official
Harrisburg soon will have a new official helming its engineering department and infrastructure projects. After over a year without an in-house city engineer, the city announced that it has hired Michael Yeosock to fill the position. After the previous city engineer, Wayne Martin, resigned in November 2021, Lower Paxton Township-based...
WFMZ-TV Online
Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
abc27.com
Governor Tom Wolf announces more than $350,000 in funding for Franklin County business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier today on Jan. 4 the approval of more than $350,000 in funding to support business growth and job retention in Franklin County. The newly approved $354,742 in funding is being provided in the form of a new low-interest loan through...
iheart.com
Dogs Die, 10 Displaced in Row Home Apartments
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says responders have contained a fire to two sections of a 12-home rowhouse. The blaze was phoned in as a rear porch fire in the 300 block of Hummel Street in Allison Hill Tuesday night. Officials say ten people have been displaced as the rowhomes were split into apartments. Two dogs that were on a rear balcony died -- officials say they weren't able to escape the fire. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.
4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PA
Did your new year's resolutions include "get in better shape" or "get fit"?. It's one of the most common goals we set at the start of each new year. Work out, join a gym, eat healthier, dry month without consuming alcohol, ditching sugar, embracing an active lifestyle, anything and everything related to our health.
More than 600 people will be laid off in central Pa. plant closures, company says
An Illinois company is closing two plants in Lancaster County. LSC Communications filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the state. The company informed the state that it will lay off 276 employees at its Lancaster East Plant at 216 Greenfield Road in Lancaster and approximately 380 people at its Lancaster West Plant at 1375 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
