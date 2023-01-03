Read full article on original website
Dominik Mysterio Says Prison Changed Him, Austin Theory Pins Seth Rollins | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for January 2, 2023:. - In a promo, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo about his time in prison. Dominik made it clear that prison changed him. He said that, after he did hard time for attacking his father, he's just getting started.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Tony Khan Discusses New 'Sports-Based' Presentation, If New Set Will Be Present On PPVs
Tony Khan provides a little more insight into the new AEW set. AEW has already unveiled some production changes with a new commercial showing a different color scheme airing to promote AEW Dynamite and new graphics on social media. The company is set to unveil a new set and other production changes on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Yardbarker
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star
It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
Ex-WWE star Mercedes Varnado appears on Japanese wrestling show
The former Sasha Banks made her first appearance since leaving WWE on Wednesday at a major professional wrestling event in Japan.
PWMania
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
Batista Reflects On The Beginning of His Acting Career, Recalls Getting Advice From Steve Austin
Batista reflects on getting into acting and shares some important advice Steve Austin gave him. Throughout the 2000s, Batista was one of WWE's top stars. He won six world titles, and he also won the Royal Rumble in 2005. By 2010, Batista was still a main-eventer, but he decided to leave the company following his feud with John Cena. Batista later returned to WWE in 2014, and he won the Royal Rumble match. He then headlined WrestleMania XXX in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan. Following a brief run with Orton and Triple H as the reformed Evolution, Batista left the company again. He returned for again in 2019, and he retired after he lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 35.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star’s Injury Confirmed
In recent weeks, Matt Hardy has been teaming with Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy as members of the Hardy Family Office. This led to questions about the status of Marq Quen, with AEW never officially announcing an injury to the partner of Kassidy. Quen was recently ‘sent home’ by Stokely...
Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged (Not To Rhea Ripley)
Dominik Mysterio is engaged. Mysterio took to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette. Dominik posted a photo of them holding hands and her sporting an engagement ring. He asked the question on January 2 and she said yes. On WWE television, Dominik is...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Confirms KAIRI vs. Mercedes Moné Match, Moné Promo for Battle In The Valley
NJPW has officially announced the debut match for the former Sasha Banks. As noted, Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, turning on IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, right after her successful title defense over Tam Nakano. Moné then challenged KAIRI to a title match at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley event. You can click here for footage of the debut, along with post-show comments and more notes from Moné.
Josh Alexander Previews Title Match Against Bully Ray, Wants To Kick Him Out Of IMPACT For Good
Josh Alexander wants to kick Bully Ray out of IMPACT Wrestling once and for all. Alexander won the IMPACT World Championship at Rebellion 2022, and he has held the title ever since. On January 4, he became the longest-reigning world champion in IMPACT history. Meanwhile, Ray, a two-time world champion, returned to IMPACT and won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. In doing so, he earned a title shot of his choosing, and he later cashed it in on Alexander. Their feud has continued to escalate, and the two foes will collide in a Full Metal Mayhem Match at IMPACT Hard o Kill.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/2): House Of Black, Athena, Jeff Jarrett, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/2) Athena defeated Gypsy Mac. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno,...
Kurt Angle Says He's 'In The Conversation' To Be Part Of WWE Raw 30th Anniversary
Kurt Angle might be involved in WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. Plus, he's already hoping to be involved in WrestleMania. Kurt Angle was recently involved on WWE TV on December 9, 2022, when he celebrated his birthday on WWE SmackDown. Signed to a legends agreement with the sports entertainment juggernaut, there is always a chance that Kurt Angle to pop up at any time.
Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem
Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers
Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
Doudrop Explains That She's Missed WWE TV Due To Being 'Very Sick'
Doudrop explains why she's been absent from WWE TV. Fans haven't seen Doudrop in action since the September 6 episode of NXT when she teamed with Nikki ASH (Nikki Cross) to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). Doudrop and Cross have since parted ways with Cross reverting back to her old gimmick ahead of WWE Survivor Series.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
Fightful
