Harrisburg searching for new City Council member
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Applications are open to become the next member of Harrisburg's City Council. The city is seeking to fill the seat David Madsen vacated on Jan. 3, after he resigned to be sworn in as State Representative for the 104th District. The Council will now accept applications...
After month of Democrat-Republican sniping, the new Pa. House speaker is an independent
The monthlong drama in the Pennsylvania House over who would be the next speaker came to a conclusion Tuesday — with a surprise twist — when a Republican rose to nominate a Democrat for the position.
Harrisburg hires city engineer after year without in-house official
Harrisburg soon will have a new official helming its engineering department and infrastructure projects. After over a year without an in-house city engineer, the city announced that it has hired Michael Yeosock to fill the position. After the previous city engineer, Wayne Martin, resigned in November 2021, Lower Paxton Township-based...
Galloway takes oath as state rep for 140th District
State Rep. John Galloway took the oath of office in the state Capitol to begin his term representing the 140th Legislative District, which comprises Middletown Township, Falls Township, Morrisville Borough and Tullytown Borough. The swearing-in ceremony marked the beginning of the 2023-24 session of the Pennsylvania House. Galloway said some...
Democrats and a handful of Republicans picked the Pennsylvania House’s new speaker
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who...
Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable...
Why were Harrisburg black neighborhoods demolished and what’s being done in remembrance of them?
In the Old Eighth Ward and the Seventh Ward of Harrisburg, thousands of primarily black homes and hundreds of Black-owned businesses were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. The demolitions within the Old Eighth Ward took place as Pennsylvania’s government...
Josh Shapiro taps a Republican who stood up to Trump to be Pennsylvania's top elections official
Pennsylvania's incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, announced Thursday that he is tapping a Republican who stood up to Donald Trump after the 2020 election to be the state's top elections official. As the vice chair of Philadelphia's Board of Elections, Al Schmidt was at the center of defending the 2020...
Special elections will be decisive in battle for long-term control of Pa. state House: Where do they stand?
They’re trying to elect a speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Tuesday, but the real answer to the battle for majority control of the state House could be little more than a month away. That’s because three special elections needed to fill vacancies in Allegheny County House districts...
Pa. House control unclear ahead of chamber’s speaker vote
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the state House of Representatives hung in the balance Tuesday as Pennsylvania lawmakers, their families and supporters arrived at the state Capitol to be sworn in for the new two-year legislative session. State representatives must elect a speaker to serve as their chamber’s presiding officer, but the November […]
Governor Tom Wolf announces more than $350,000 in funding for Franklin County business
Incumbents Pries, Saylor announce election bids for Dauphin County commissioner
Dauphin County’s two Republican commissioners have announced their intention to run for re-election. On Monday, commission Chair Mike Pries and Commissioner Chad Saylor said they would seek their party’s nomination for four-year terms. In a joint statement, the pair pointed to an 18-year run without an increase in...
Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan
Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office is ending and, unlike some Pennsylvania politicians, he is going out on a high note. Wolf will return to York County with the commonwealth’s finances in good shape, record low unemployment, huge investments in public education, and an absence of scandal. Despite often bitter relations with the Republican-controlled legislature […] The post Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Governor Wolf announces scholarship program
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Wolf announced there will be a scholarship program through the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Foundation. On January 5, Wolf issued five million dollars in grant funds for a new scholarship program for those employees pursuing an education at a public state school. In a release, Wolf said, […]
New laws to take effect in PA for 2023
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
John Fetterman sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator
WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Former Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was formally sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator on Tuesday. Fetterman, a Democrat from Allegheny County, received 51.25% of the vote in November’s general election to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz, who received 46.33%. More than 2.7 million votes were cast for Fetterman, about 40,000 votes […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
Arbitration award in dog mauling case appealed
WILKES-BARRE — An appeal was filed last month of an arbitration panel’s award to a Dauphin County woman to cover emergency veterinary care costs for her dog that was mauled by German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, acting Luzerne County Election Director and Wilkes-Barre Councilwoman. The Dec....
Michelle Henry To Become Next PA Attorney General
As Attorney General Josh Shapiro gets ready to be sworn-in as the next governor of Pennsylvania, his chief deputy is preparing to take over his office. Michelle Henry will become the top law enforcement official in Pennsylvania on January 17th. Henry has served as the top deputy for Shapiro since...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
