NECN
Woman Seriously Injured in Cooking Fire in Kingston
A woman was seriously injured in a cooking fire in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at 2:37 p.m. in the area of 73 Main St., according to Kingston fire. Firefighters responded to the area, but when they got there the fire had already been extinguished, according to...
NECN
Box Truck Rolls Over on I-93 in Andover
A box truck rolled over on Interstate 93 North in Andover, Massachusetts early Thursday morning. The truck was seen completely upside down, as crews tried to lift the truck with a crane and tow truck. The crash happened near Exit 39. The incident caused the right lanes to be blocked,...
Sinkhole Shuts Down Caller Street In Peabody: Police
Caller Street in Peabody was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street because of a sink hole, Peabody Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Twitter. 🚨 Caller St is closed from Main St to Walnut St due to a sink hole. 🚨 Please avoid the area.— Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) January 4, 2023 Police s…
NECN
Woman Struck by Vehicle in Newton
A woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Newton, Massachusetts, according to the city's police department. Newton officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Parker Street and Hagen Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the police department said. That's where the woman was hit, NPD said.
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
NECN
Large Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Lawrence
Crews were battling a large fire Monday night at a commercial building in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to Broadway and Canal streets after flames broke out on the top floor of the 6-story building for commercial use and storage. No injuries were reported, and there was no one inside...
NECN
Boston Man Arrested Months After Deadly Crash in Milton
A man has been arrested in a car crash that left a man dead and a child seriously hurt in Milton, Massachusetts, last March, prosecutors said Thursday. Manuel Afonseca, 41, was arrested and is due in Quincy District Court Thursday afternoon, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The Boston...
NECN
5 New Cars Cracked Up After Truck Crashes Into NH Dealership's Lot
Five new cars, still on the dealership lot, were damaged Wednesday in Exeter, New Hampshire, when a pick up truck jumped a curb and caused a chain reaction crash, according to the town's police department. The truck was headed south on Portsmouth Avenue Wednesday when it jumped the curb near...
newportdispatch.com
Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash
MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
NECN
Man Armed With Knife Killed in Police Shooting in Cambridge, Authorities Say
Authorities say a man armed with a knife was killed in a police shooting Wednesday afternoon in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Police say they were called to the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets to investigate the report of the man who appeared to be in distress. During the confrontation, a Cambridge Police officer shot the man, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said.
Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
whdh.com
Fire crews battle fire in converted barn in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a converted barn in Wilmington on Sunday, officials said. Fire officials said the layout of the structure on Lowell Street made fighting the flames difficult. There were no reported injuries. The...
NECN
4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames
Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
WMUR.com
Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
Police: Billerica man dies after rollover crash in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass — Chelmsford police are investigating after a Billerica man died in a rollover crash Sunday night. According to Chelmsford police, officers responded to the area of 143 Littleton Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Arriving officers found that a gray car had struck two utility...
WCVB
Boston teacher injured intervening in fight between group of girls after school
BOSTON — A Massachusetts teacher who was intervening in a fight between a group of girls was assaulted Wednesday afternoon. The incident involved a teacher at the Young Achievers Science And Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan. Officials said the teacher, who was not immediately identified, was...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
East Boston neighbors say 20+ cars keyed on same street
BOSTON — Neighbors in East Boston say at least 20 cars were keyed on the same street where vehicles were vandalized less than a month ago. People who live on Bremen Street told Boston 25 News they were outraged to see how many cars were keyed this time. It...
