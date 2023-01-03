ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

NECN

Woman Seriously Injured in Cooking Fire in Kingston

A woman was seriously injured in a cooking fire in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at 2:37 p.m. in the area of 73 Main St., according to Kingston fire. Firefighters responded to the area, but when they got there the fire had already been extinguished, according to...
KINGSTON, MA
NECN

Box Truck Rolls Over on I-93 in Andover

A box truck rolled over on Interstate 93 North in Andover, Massachusetts early Thursday morning. The truck was seen completely upside down, as crews tried to lift the truck with a crane and tow truck. The crash happened near Exit 39. The incident caused the right lanes to be blocked,...
ANDOVER, MA
Daily Voice

Sinkhole Shuts Down Caller Street In Peabody: Police

Caller Street in Peabody was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street because of a sink hole, Peabody Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Twitter. 🚨 Caller St is closed from Main St to Walnut St due to a sink hole. 🚨 Please avoid the area.— Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) January 4, 2023 Police s…
PEABODY, MA
NECN

Woman Struck by Vehicle in Newton

A woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Newton, Massachusetts, according to the city's police department. Newton officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Parker Street and Hagen Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the police department said. That's where the woman was hit, NPD said.
NEWTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search

SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Large Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Lawrence

Crews were battling a large fire Monday night at a commercial building in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to Broadway and Canal streets after flames broke out on the top floor of the 6-story building for commercial use and storage. No injuries were reported, and there was no one inside...
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

Boston Man Arrested Months After Deadly Crash in Milton

A man has been arrested in a car crash that left a man dead and a child seriously hurt in Milton, Massachusetts, last March, prosecutors said Thursday. Manuel Afonseca, 41, was arrested and is due in Quincy District Court Thursday afternoon, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The Boston...
MILTON, MA
NECN

5 New Cars Cracked Up After Truck Crashes Into NH Dealership's Lot

Five new cars, still on the dealership lot, were damaged Wednesday in Exeter, New Hampshire, when a pick up truck jumped a curb and caused a chain reaction crash, according to the town's police department. The truck was headed south on Portsmouth Avenue Wednesday when it jumped the curb near...
EXETER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash

MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Man Armed With Knife Killed in Police Shooting in Cambridge, Authorities Say

Authorities say a man armed with a knife was killed in a police shooting Wednesday afternoon in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Police say they were called to the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets to investigate the report of the man who appeared to be in distress. During the confrontation, a Cambridge Police officer shot the man, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle fire in converted barn in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a converted barn in Wilmington on Sunday, officials said. Fire officials said the layout of the structure on Lowell Street made fighting the flames difficult. There were no reported injuries. The...
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames

Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
WMUR.com

Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA

