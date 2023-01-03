Read full article on original website
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Dana White and His Wife In Drunken Fight At Nightclub On New Year's Eve
On the eve of 2023, UFC chairman Dana White and his wife Anne White were spotted in a drunken fight in Cabo San Lucas, and the entire altercation was caught on video. Rumor has it that White and his wife’s scuffle began over accusations that he slept with his wife’s sister.
MMAmania.com
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
"I'm embarrassed," Power Slap founder Dana White said. His wife, Anne White, said they had both been drinking.
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year's Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
bodyslam.net
Complex
theScore
tigerdroppings.com
‘You never bounce back’: Old Dana White interview resurfaces after UFC boss slaps wife
After Dana White apologised for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve, a 2014 interview with the UFC president has resurfaced – an interview in which he said: “You never bounce back from putting your hands on a woman.”White, 53, was filmed slapping his wife of 27 years, Anne, twice in a nightclub in Mexico after she had slapped him.The American later apologised in an interview with TMZ, and said: “You’ve heard me say for years, there’s never, ever an excuse for [a] guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking...
ESPN, Endeavor Silent After UFC’s Dana White Seen Hitting Wife
ESPN — UFC’s broadcast and streaming partner — declined comment when reached by Front Office Sports on Tuesday. Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, and UFC haven’t returned messages seeking comment. Anne White could be seen in the footage captured at a New Year’s Eve party...
AEW To Crown First All Elite Arcade Champion, Trailer For Movie Featuring Jake Roberts | Fight Size
Fightful
