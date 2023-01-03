Read full article on original website
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Damar Hamlin Representative Releases Health Update
UPDATE: The Buffalo Bills confirmed early Tuesday that Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle he made during a... The post Damar Hamlin Representative Releases Health Update appeared first on Outsider.
Bengals' Tee Higgins offers support to Damar Hamlin after Bills player's terrifying incident
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins offered his support for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills safety was rushed to the hospital when he collapsed on the field.
Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
Damar Hamlin's Family Says Stop Blaming Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins for Clash at Paycor Stadium
Hamlin's uncle notes that the Buffalo Bills safety's health is improving.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed
Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency. The NFL resumes games even after serious... The post Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo's 24-year-old safety was administered CPR and taken off the field by ambulance Monday night.
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
Cincinnati's owner praised the Bills and Bengals for coming together amid horrific circumstances.
techaiapp.com
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Dr. David Agus on Damar Hamlin's collapse
CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth
In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
Orthopedic Spine Surgeon on the Damar Hamlin situation
Dr. James “Jim” McKenzie, MD is a fellowship-trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Orthopedic Surgery and Rehab Associates with locations in Abington, Rockledge and Meadowbrook, PA.
