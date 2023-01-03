Man accused of grabbing woman while jogging to face judge in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of grabbing a woman who was jogging in Orange County should be in court Tuesday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The woman told police that she took a picture of the man as he backed away from her.

That’s how police said they identified Israel Pagan.

He agreed to meet with detectives and then was arrested.

Watch: 2023 housing market forecast: when will homes become affordable again?

Pagan is facing a charge of attempted sexual battery.

He is set to be in an Orange County courtroom Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

©2023 Cox Media Group