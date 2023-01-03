ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Man accused of grabbing woman while jogging to face judge in Orange County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWnwt_0k22xPPf00

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of grabbing a woman who was jogging in Orange County should be in court Tuesday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The woman told police that she took a picture of the man as he backed away from her.

That’s how police said they identified Israel Pagan.

He agreed to meet with detectives and then was arrested.

Watch: 2023 housing market forecast: when will homes become affordable again?

Pagan is facing a charge of attempted sexual battery.

He is set to be in an Orange County courtroom Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Hugo Simmonds Jr.
2d ago

people think that they can just do anything they want to, to others without consequences 😕 🤔

Reply(1)
4
Related
villages-news.com

91-year-old Villager seeks furlough before heading to prison

A 91-year-old Villager awaiting transfer to state prison is seeking a furlough from jail. Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Gilchrist was sentenced last month to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to hitting two bicyclists with her Mercedes and fleeing the scene. Hamilton has been held since...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse

An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
WESH

Orange County officials: 19-year-old Marisia Burton is not missing

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a supposed missing person's case that has spread like wildfire on social media, saying she is not missing. Marisia Burton, 19, was reported missing in Orange County on Dec. 25. Shortly thereafter, missing posters began spreading...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Casselberry police search for man seen snatching woman’s purse, knocking her to the ground

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police said they are searching for a man seen on surveillance video snatching a woman’s purse and knocking her to the ground. The video shows the man running at the woman as she walks through a parking lot. He then circles back and grabs her purse, knocking her to the pavement in the process before running away.
CASSELBERRY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
128K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy