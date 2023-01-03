Read full article on original website
Diane Sawyer 'Feels Terrible' She Never Made Amends With Barbara Walters Before Her Death, Shares Source
Diane Sawyer regrets letting workplace drama get in the way of what could have been a great friendship with the late Barbara Walters. According to an insider, the 20/20 star was devastated to hear of Walters' passing on Friday, December 30, especially since the two never made amends after years of giving each other the cold shoulder."Diane feels terrible about how she feuded with Barbara when both were at ABC News," the source spilled to Radar. "There was a lot of backstabbing and name-calling between them."The insider noted that Sawyer, 77, had always wanted to sit down and hash thing...
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
How Did Barbara Walters Die? She Had Been in ‘Declining Health For Several Years’
If you watched her everyday on shows like TODAY, The View and 20/20, you may have questions over how Barbara Walters died and what caused her death after a 60-plus-year-long career as one of the world’s famous broadcast journalists. Walters, whose full name was Barbara Jill Walters, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 25, 1929. She joined the TODAY show in 1961 as a writer and researcher before later becoming a correspondent. She made history in 1974 after she became TODAY‘s first female-co-host and the first female co-host of a major news program in the United States. Walters left TODAY...
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Barbara Walters' 12 most influential TV interviews
Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters, who died Friday at 93, may have started out on "Today" and blazed a trail as the first woman to co-anchor the evening news. But she made her name over decades of headline-making TV specials, in which she interviewed celebrities, businesspeople, politicians and — perhaps most memorably — objects of scandal.
Barbara Walters' Emotional Goodbye to 'The View' : See Generations of Women in Broadcast Honor the TV Legend
When Barbara Walters retired from The View in 2014, a sea of female journalists from across the news business surprised her with one epic tribute. The legendary broadcaster, who died on Friday at the age of 93, was a trailblazer in the industry — making history as the first female co-host on the Today show and the first woman to co-anchor a network nightly news broadcast.
'The View' Ripped By Fans For Snubbing Rosie O'Donnell From Late Co-Host Barbara Walters' Tribute
Fans of the long-running daytime talk show The View are not pleased by the show's decision to snub Rosie O'Donnell from their Barbara Walters tribute video, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters passed away on December 30 at age 93. To honor the former View star, the show invited a slew of former co-hosts to celebrate the iconic journalist's legacy — however, a crucial person in Walters' life was left out. Fans were not pleased and made their unhappiness known for the cruel diss towards the comedian. Current stars of The View — Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and...
Pioneering Television Journalist Barbara Walters Dead at 93
Barbara Walters has died. The veteran broadcaster passed away at her New York home on Friday (30.12.22) evening at the age of 93, her representative, Cindi Berger, has confirmed. Cindi said in a statement: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived a big...
Remembering Barbara Walters
For more than five decades, legendary news anchor Barbara Walters was a force on television. She demolished barriers, becoming the first woman to anchor an evening news broadcast, and forging a path for many female journalists to follow. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reflects on Walters’ life and career.Dec. 31, 2022.
Oprah Winfrey Credits Barbara Walters for the Start of Her Career: 'I Pretended to Be Her'
"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news," Winfrey wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late broadcaster on Friday Oprah Winfrey gave the ultimate tribute to the late Barbara Walters, crediting the veteran journalist to have paved the way for herself and every other woman in TV news who followed. Winfrey, 68, posted a photo with Walters via Instagram on Friday night, minutes after the tragic news broke. "Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me — nor any other woman...
Barbara Walters Honored on ‘The View’ 4 Days After Her Death: ‘She Was the Original Role Model for Everybody Else’
Forever in our hearts. The View cohosts paid tribute to long-time host and creator of the show Barbara Walters in the first episode following her death on Friday, December 30. "Tributes are pouring in from around the world to celebrate the life of Barbara Walters and today we are remembering our friend and colleague — […]
'She would kick us under the table': 'The View' hosts share Barbara Walters stories
"The View" gathered current and former hosts to honor Barbara Walters, the show's creator who died last week at 93 years old.
Former 'View' co-hosts honor the late Barbara Walters
Numerous women who worked with Barbara Walters on ABC's daytime chat show, "The View," have paid tribute to the trailblazing journalist who died Friday at the age of 93.
