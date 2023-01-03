Read full article on original website
Batesville Chamber to honor individuals, organizations later this month
Batesville, IN — Individuals and organizations will receive special recognition when the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual awards dinner on January 26 at The Hall-Knights of Columbus. This year’s theme is “Celebrate a Night Full of Stars.”. The Distinguished Service Award goes to Marie...
Purdue Men’s Glee Club scheduled to perform in Brookville this month
Brookville, IN — The Franklin County Arts Council will host the Purdue University Varsity Men’s Glee Club on Sunday, January 22 at 4 pm in Lew Wallace Auditorium at Franklin County High School. It will be the sixth time in the organization’s 34-year history that the arts council...
Police chase starts in Dearborn, ends in Ripley County
— Several agencies had a hand in ending a police chase that began in Dearborn County Thursday morning and ended near Batesville. It started around 10:20 am when Lawrenceburg Police Officers tried to stop a red pickup truck near US 50 and Tanners Creek Drive. As the officers approached the...
Dale Riedeman, 76
Dale August Riedeman, 76, of Greensburg, entered into eternal peace January 4, 2023, at Fairfield Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio with his family by his side. Born May 9, 1946, Dale was one of 11 children of the late Omer and Gertrude (Werner) Riedeman. He was a proud member of the Greensburg Community High School Class of 1964.
Mr. Donald S. Thomas
Mr. Donald S. Thomas, age 88, of Patriot, Indiana, entered this life on October 2, 1934 in Florence, Indiana. He was the loving son of the late, Ralph Leroy Thomas, Sr. and Lillian Leona (Skirvin) Thomas. He was raised on Sugar Creek in Gallatin County, Kentucky and attended school in Warsaw, Kentucky. Donald was united in marriage on June 11, 1955 to Lulu Belle Powers at the Florence Christian Church. This happy union of over 67 years was blessed with a daughter, Donna and a son, Anthony. Initially, Donald was drafted into the United States Army until they found out he was working on a barge and was drafted into the Navy. Donald was inducted into the United States Navy on November 21, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was honorably discharged on August 27, 1957. He was transferred to the reserves and was discharged in 1961. Donald was employed for B&O Railroad in Covington, Kentucky for three months and for Ashland oil for nine months. In 1954, Donald was employed for General Motors in Norwood, Ohio, retiring in 1984 after 30 years of service. He received the Silver Star Farmers Award in 2017. He also served three terms on the FSA committee. He was a member of the Vevay American Legion Post #185 and the Vevay VFW Post #5396. He was a former member of the Concord Community Church in Patriot, Indiana. Donald was a member of the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, Indiana. Donald enjoyed farming all of his life, raising tobacco, cattle, hay and grain. Donald had a passion for running his bulldozer and his International Harvester tractor. He took great pride in everything that he did. He also loved tinkering on everything and keeping a meticulous home and lawn. There was nothing Donald couldn’t fix; he was a jack of all trades. Donald and Lulu Belle played music in various churches for several years. They made music together their entire married life. He loved bluegrass gospel music and could play numerous instruments. Donald passed away at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his residence in Patriot, Indiana.
Dorothy Jean Witte
Dorothy Jean Witte, 87, of Aurora, Indiana passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born March 19, 1935, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Walter M. Witte and Dora (Andrews) Witte. After High School, Dorothy enrolled in Nurses Training at Deaconess hospital who let Dorothy work there until...
Batesville wins Girls Ripley County Tourney for first time since 2015
Last night’s action saw the Batesville Lady Bulldogs win their first Ripley County Tournament. championship since 2015, defeating defending champion South Ripley 52-35. The Lady Bulldogs never trailed in the game and were led by Tournament MVP Alyson Peters with 19 points and 6 rebounds. This is the second tournament the Lady Bulldogs have won this season, winning the Waldron Tournament back in December.
Batesville boys narrowly defeat South Ripley to win Ripley County Tourney
The final game of the 99th Boys Ripley County Tournament had some drama in it late. Batesville built. up a double-digit lead in the 2nd half and held onto it for a while before South Ripley would storm back and get the deficit down to 3 points late in the game. In the final seconds, South Ripley’s Blaine Ward missed the front end of a 3 that would’ve sent the game to overtime, giving the Ripley County Tournament title to the Bulldogs 67-64. Tourney MVP Cole Pride scored 19 of his team-high 31 points in the 1st half to help the Bulldogs get the win.
Milan Swimming
Results from Milan Elementary School pool, Thursday evening:. Tri-meet with Milan hosting the Oldenburg Twisters and Rising Sun Shiners. Girls 200 Medley Relay – 1. Milan (Pippin, Williamson, Haessig, Knueven) 2. Rising Sun 3. Oldenburg. Boys 200 Medley Relay – 1. Milan (Rigdon, Thomas, Horton, Sutherlin) 2. Oldenburg.
New Ripley County Sheriff, Chief Deputy sworn in, take charge
Versailles, IN — Ripley County’s new Sheriff Rob Bradley took office this week along with his Chief Deputy Lee Davidson. Bradley was elected in November and sworn in on January 1. The new command team has started a Ripley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and is encouraging residents...
Newly-sworn in Brookville Town Council rehires fired police chief
— Brookville Town Councilmembers who took office on January 1 have reversed the former council’s decision and rehired Terry Mitchum as Police Chief by a 3-2 vote. The prior Town Council terminated Mitchum’s employment, along with that of Lt. Ryan Geiser, based on the recommendation of the Brookville Safety Board.
