Marathon County, WI

WausauPilot

Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions

Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
PULASKI, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Deceased Suspect Identified From Tuesday’s Home Invasion

ELDERON, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 22-year-old suspect who was killed during a home invasion on Tuesday. Alexander T. Watters of Wittenberg died following an incident on Pike Lake Road in the Town of Elderon. Officers believe Watters followed a 79-year-old man home from a local establishment, then attacked him as he got out of his car.
ELDERON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police announce arrest in Appleton murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
APPLETON, WI
WJFW-TV

Cody Kamrath taken into custody by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE 01/05/22 - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office updated their post saying that Cody Kamrath was located and taken into custody without incident. The Sheriff's Office reports that he was taken into custody when he was reportedly on the library steps. RHINELANDER - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

2 arrested in Waupaca County shooting

Two people were arrested on New Year’s Eve after a report of a shooting in the Waupaca County village of Embarrass, sheriff’s officials said. A neighbor called in the shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of High Street. An 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken into custody. One of the two men is the alleged victim in the case, police said. The 39-year-old man, who had cuts to his hand, was treated at a hospital before he was booked into the Waupaca County Jail. Police say neither man was shot.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin

ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

New Year’s Eve altercation in Waupaca County

EMBARRASS, WI (WSAU) – Two people are under arrest in Waupaca County after a New Year’s Eve shooting incident. Dispatchers received a call reporting shots fired at a home on the 300-block of High Street in the Town of Embarrass around 8pm Saturday night. When sheriff’s deputies arrived...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Crimestoppers: Two men shoplift $7,000 from Ulta Beauty

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Thieves ripped off $7,000 worth of perfume and cologne from a Rib Mountain store. It happened at Ulta Beauty on December 19. Investigators have released security camera photos showing the two suspects. This is not the typical retail theft reported by stores said Brad...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
WSAW

Cause of Wisconsin Rapids garage fire under investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue around 6:14 a.m. Chief Todd Eckes said the fire was called by a passerby.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic

HATLEY Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near Hatley early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. The initial crash report stated several semis were damaged. During the crash drivers detoured via Highway D to Highway N to Highway Y back to Highway 29.
HATLEY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Nine Adams County residents face drug-related charges

FRIENDSHIP – Nine people from the Town of Dell Prairie are facing a laundry list of charges, after investigators from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on their home. On Dec, 29, 2022 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3600...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI

