Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions
Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
UPDATE: Elderly man injured, suspect dead in overnight stabbing in Marathon County
wtaq.com
Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
WJFW-TV
Cody Kamrath taken into custody by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE 01/05/22 - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office updated their post saying that Cody Kamrath was located and taken into custody without incident. The Sheriff's Office reports that he was taken into custody when he was reportedly on the library steps. RHINELANDER - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching...
2 arrested in Waupaca County shooting
Two people were arrested on New Year’s Eve after a report of a shooting in the Waupaca County village of Embarrass, sheriff’s officials said. A neighbor called in the shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of High Street. An 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken into custody. One of the two men is the alleged victim in the case, police said. The 39-year-old man, who had cuts to his hand, was treated at a hospital before he was booked into the Waupaca County Jail. Police say neither man was shot.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca County Sheriff: Man in custody after claiming he was shot and his family was abducted
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men are in custody after a peculiar incident in Waupaca County where one man said he was shot and his family was abducted even though neither turned out to be true. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on December 31 it received a...
wearegreenbay.com
Elderly homeowner stands ground and shoots armed robber during home invasion
An elderly man in Wisconsin shot and killed an alleged armed robber Tuesday during a home invasion attempt after he was followed home.
onfocus.news
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau PD Arrests Former Packers Player After Three Domestic Disturbance Calls
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police have arrested Bill Ferrario, a former Green Bay Packers Offensive Lineman after three domestic disturbance calls over the past three weeks were made at a Wausau home. The most recent incident happened on January 3rd. According to police Ferrario went to his home...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New Year’s Eve altercation in Waupaca County
EMBARRASS, WI (WSAU) – Two people are under arrest in Waupaca County after a New Year’s Eve shooting incident. Dispatchers received a call reporting shots fired at a home on the 300-block of High Street in the Town of Embarrass around 8pm Saturday night. When sheriff’s deputies arrived...
WEAU-TV 13
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Crimestoppers: Two men shoplift $7,000 from Ulta Beauty
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Thieves ripped off $7,000 worth of perfume and cologne from a Rib Mountain store. It happened at Ulta Beauty on December 19. Investigators have released security camera photos showing the two suspects. This is not the typical retail theft reported by stores said Brad...
WSAW
Cause of Wisconsin Rapids garage fire under investigation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue around 6:14 a.m. Chief Todd Eckes said the fire was called by a passerby.
WSAW
Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic
HATLEY Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near Hatley early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. The initial crash report stated several semis were damaged. During the crash drivers detoured via Highway D to Highway N to Highway Y back to Highway 29.
spmetrowire.com
Man facing charges after accusations he threatened to ‘scalp’ bar customers
A Stevens Point man is being held on a cash bond after witnesses say he threatened people inside a local bar with a hatchet.
Missing Fox Cities man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
NEENAH, Wis. — A missing 88-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning has been found safe. Raymond Rast had last been seen around 8 a.m. in Appleton, officials said. He is from the Neenah area. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, he has been found safe and a Silver Alert issued on his behalf has been canceled. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
wrcitytimes.com
Nine Adams County residents face drug-related charges
FRIENDSHIP – Nine people from the Town of Dell Prairie are facing a laundry list of charges, after investigators from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on their home. On Dec, 29, 2022 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3600...
