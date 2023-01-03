ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drugged Plymouth Driver Bolts From State Troopers At 100 MPH: Police

By Morgan Gonzales
 2 days ago
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A Plymouth man on narcotics racked up a slew of criminal charges after multiple police pursuits that ended after officers deflated his tires and he lost control of his vehicle, authorities said.

A Massachusetts State Trooper attempted to stop Michael J. Goncalves, age 25, after noticing his vehicle had a license plate violation around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Goncalves refused to stop for the officer, who attempted to apprehend him while he was driving on Route 3 in Kingston, and instead drove away at almost 100 miles per hour, police said.

Goncalves then exited the highway in his 2018 Hyundai Elantra sedan, causing State Troopers to stop the pursuit and warned Plymouth police about Goncalves.

Plymouth police located Goncalves around 2:45 a.m. on Ship Pond Road, but he again refused to stop for police and fled. Police deployed stop sticks, giving Goncalves a flat tire, but he led police on another a fruitless chase and shook his pursuers on Beaver Dam Road.

Goncalves was located again driving north on Route 3 by a trooper at around 3:00 a.m., leading police in yet another chase. Troopers blocked off the Exit 13 ramp and again deployed stop sticks.

Goncalves drove over the stop sticks, causing his tires to begin smoking, but continued his ill-fated escape attempt, driving away from police at up to 67 miles per hour. Finally, Goncalves lost control of his sedan around Exit 22 and entered the median where his car rolled over.

After an eventful night of pursuing the driver, Troopers assessed the situation, called EMS and determined that Goncalves was under the influence of narcotics. Goncalves sustained a minor injury in the incident and was transported to South Short Hospital to be examined. After being discharged, he was taken to State Police Norwell Barracks to be charged.

The persistent escape artist was booked on the following charges:

  • OUI-drugs
  • Failure to stop for police
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
  • Marked lanes violation
  • Number plate violation
  • Excessive window tint
  • Speeding

Goncalves will be arraigned at Plymouth District Court for arraignment on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

