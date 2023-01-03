Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Killeen man accused of escaping a jail transport van in Tyler on Tuesday was given multiple new bond amounts for new charges against him. Timothy Chappelle, 41, is said to have kicked the window out of a Smith County Sheriff’s Office van while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Chappelle is also accused of breaking into two houses, one of which was occupied, before being apprehended. He has since been charged with escape while arrested/confined and two counts of burglary of a habitation.

