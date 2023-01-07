ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Drunk Driver Causes New Year's Accident In Front Of Taco Bell In Northern Westchester: Police

By Ben Crnic
 1 day ago

A drunk driver with only a learner's permit is charged with causing an accident in front of a Taco Bell in Northern Westchester on New Year's Day, police said.

On Monday, Jan. 1, around 11:15 p.m., police in Yorktown responded to a two-car crash in front of a Taco Bell location near 359 Downing Dr., according to the Yorktown Police Department.

After investigating the accident, police determined that the suspect, 22-year-old Jose Quindequinde of Ossining, had hit a vehicle making a turn while driving drunk with a learner's permit and no licensed driver in the car. Quindequinde, who was found to have a blood alcohol content of over .08 percent, also had an open container of alcohol in his car, police said.

Quindequinde was then arrested and issued several traffic tickets. He is charged with:

  • First offense of driving while intoxicated;
  • Driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more;
  • Failure to yield right of way;
  • Improper passing;
  • Driving with a learner's permit and no licensed driver;
  • Having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Quindequinde is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 12.

