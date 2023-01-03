ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Edison residents protest against plan to relocate only library in Clara Barton area

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Edison residents held a protest Tuesday over plans to relocate the only library in the Clara Barton section of town.

Mayor Sam Joshi and the Edison Library board plan to repurpose the library and make it into a facility that would serve youth with disabilities. The library will then be moved into a rental space nearby on Amboy Avenue.

Organizers of the protest say the mayor approved the plan without any input from the community.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

