Teen Killed At Congress Heights Metro Station Is First Known Homicide In DC In New Year

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Metro Transit Police Deputy Chief George Nader (right) and 7th District Commander John Branch at the site of the shooting at the Congress Heights Metro Station. Photo Credit: DC Police Department

Gunshots rang out at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast DC on Monday night, leaving one teen dead and a second hospitalized, according to police.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, members of the Metropolitan Police and Metro Transit Police departments were called to the station on Alabama Avenue SE when an employee reported hearing gunshots in the bus bay.

Metro Transit Police Deputy Chief George Nader said that within minutes, officers arrived at the scene and found two teens suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was already being administered CPR by an MPD officer.

A 17-year-old - later identified as Southeast, DC resident Martez Toney - was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and later pronounced dead, according to police. A 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The teenager is the first known homicide in DC in 2023.

A gun was recovered at the scene, but officials say that the investigation, which is being handled by the Metropolitan Police Department, is in its infancy and remains fluid. The fatal shooting is believed to have been targeted, according to investigators.

 "We see it too often, and I’m tired of having to come to these shootings,” 7th District Commander John Branch said. “We have to learn as a community how to resolve our problems and issues peacefully and without gun violence.

“People need to be aware of their surroundings, and if they see something, they should say something,” he continued. “We cannot solve these crimes without the community’s assistance, and they have to have accountability for their community. We’re all in this.”

