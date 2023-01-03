Damar Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids.It took about two years.Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page.The result: roughly $3.7 million donated in the first 12 hours. And the number is climbing.A fundraiser that as of last month had raised $2,921 was up to $3,637,590...

