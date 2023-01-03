Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
ktalnews.com
Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam initially broke the news that Hamlin was awake via Twitter. “Our boy...
Andy Dalton donates to Damar Hamlin's toy drive, sends message
The love is still strong between former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and the Buffalo Bills. Back in 2018, Dalton threw a game-winner to Tyler Boyd against the Ravens that ended a long-running Bills playoff drought. Bills fans responded in kind by flooding Dalton’s foundation with donations around the $400,000 mark.
WLWT 5
Fans donate millions to Damar Hamlin's community fundraiser: How to donate
CINCINNATI — As fans and players rally around Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, many are showing support in a donation to his charity fundraiser. Hamlin started the Chasin M's Foundation to raise money to buy toys...
Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids
Damar Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids.It took about two years.Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page.The result: roughly $3.7 million donated in the first 12 hours. And the number is climbing.A fundraiser that as of last month had raised $2,921 was up to $3,637,590...
MLive.com
Surging sales of Damar Hamlin’s football jersey going to his toy charity for children
Just days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game, the young player’s jersey is one of the top-selling items on the Fanatics athletic gear site. As fans and well-wishers are snapping up Hamlin’s jersey, Fanatics has said it is donating...
Damar Hamlin's uncle reports some improvement in his condition
Damar Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, is reporting some improvement to his nephew’s condition after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing during the Buffalo Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati. Read more here:
WATCH: Damar Hamlin's uncle updates Bills player's condition
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still on a slow route to recovery from the cardic arrest episode that unfolded for him during Monday’s game against the Bengals. However, his uncle provided a positive update on Tuesday evening. From Cincinnati where Hamlin remains, his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke to...
Damar Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction, family says
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as...
SB Nation
Fans, teammates rally around Damar Hamlin at hospital following medical emergency
In the aftermath of the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills being postponed due to a serious injury to Bills S Damar Hamlin, fans everywhere rallied around both Hamlin and the team. Donations began flooding into Hamlin’s foundation and his “Chasing M’s” toy drive. The...
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Focused On Winning vs. Colts, Not Securing No. 1 Pick
Ahead of their Week 18 contest against the Colts, coach Lovie Smith is focused on closing the 2022 season with a victory, not securing No. 1 pick.
Russell Wilson and Ciara donate $10,000 to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive
Though he is on a different team and over 1,500 miles away, Denver Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson made a contribution to something that is bigger than football. During the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. During this scary time, Hamlin received life-saving measures and is now in critical condition inside of UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.
