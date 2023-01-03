Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung today unveiled a brand-new high-spec monitor, just ahead of the beginning of CES 2023. The Viewfinity 5K is the latest release in the Viewfinity range and boasts a number of eye-catching specs that could appeal to demanding, pro-level users — especially those that might be considering an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.
T3.com
The iPad Pro just got schooled by Lenovo's new tablet innovation
When it comes to the best tablets, Apple's iPad range is known to be king of the castle. But it's not the only player for the crown, and this new Android tablet alternative offers an innovative kickstand solution that's worthy of attention. I'm talking about the Lenovo Tab Extreme, as...
hypebeast.com
Apple Reportedly Scrapped iPhone 14 Pro’s Next-Gen Chip Due to “Unprecedented” Mistake
It turns out, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro was originally supposed to utilize a next-generation GPU that supports ray tracing, according to a new report from The Information. For those unfamiliar with the term, ray tracing is an advanced form of graphics rendering that simulates the behavior of light, allowing for immersive 3D graphics.
Digital Trends
Lumus demonstrates futuristic 3,000-nit AR glasses at CES 2023
Lumus recently announced its next-gen waveguide technology for AR glasses that will have a wider field of view and a brighter display, while being much more efficient than other solutions. We spoke with the Vice President of Marketing David Andrew Goldman about Lumus’ new Z-Lens design and technology to get the full scoop.
Digital Trends
The Lenovo Tab Extreme comes to CES 2023 to take on the iPad Pro
Android tablets are getting good again, as Lenovo announced at CES 2023 the Tab Extreme, a powerful Android tablet that’s made to handle everything in your life. A 14.5-inch behemoth that wants to replace your laptop, the Lenovo Tab Extreme looks to be one of Lenovo’s best Android tablets in years — though it’ll cost you.
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Engadget
German Bionic debuts its lightest powered exosuit to date at CES 2023
German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company's latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will "bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker," per a Monday release.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: The Lenovo Smart Paper looks like a great Kindle Scribe killer
At CES 2023 this week, Lenovo announced the new Smart Paper tablet. As the name implies, it’s an e-paper tablet that’s built to replace your notebook and pen and “smarten” them up. It goes on sale later this year. All e-ink devices aim to replicate the...
Digital Trends
The wildest electric motorcycle got wilder at CES 2023
Tron-style hubless electric motorcycles have made the rounds as concepts and Instagram clickbait for years, but like flying cars, they always seemed just out of reach. That changed last year when Verge (formerly RMK) began shipping its outrageous TS and TS Pro, and since then, the Finnish manufacturer hasn’t rested on its laurels. At CES 2023, Verge showed up with the TS Ultra, an upgraded version of the TS that pushes it to ever more unimaginable levels of power.
Digital Trends
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is the Surface Neo I always wanted
Foldable screens on laptops had their moment in the spotlight. But Lenovo brought a laptop to CES 2023 that has a similar use case and form factor, but an entirely different approach. Rather than a large, foldable screen, the Yoga Book 9i has two 4K OLED screens that fold together....
Digital Trends
TCL’s CES 2023 surprise: it’s going to sell its first QD-OLED TV in 2023
If all goes according to plan, we’ll have a third option in 2023 when it comes to TVs that use QD-OLED technology. Ahead of CES 2023, TCL has announced that it will sell its first QD-OLED TV in the coming months. TCL fans already know what this probably means....
Digital Trends
Victrola’s Stream Onyx turntable makes listening to vinyl over Sonos more affordable
Time-honored audio gear pioneer Victrola is continuing its foray into the wireless record player market, today unveiling the Victrola Stream Onyx turntable at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. An updated and more affordable continuation of its popular Stream Carbon turntable launched earlier last year, the Works with Sonos-verified player allows vinyl lovers to spin their records and wirelessly stream the audio over their Sonos speaker system via Wi-Fi. The new player will retail for $600 and will be available for preorder on January 7.
Samsung will reveal its secret sliding phone display this week
Folding phones are so 2022. Samsung's new display tech unfolds and then slides to become even bigger
Digital Trends
These were the laptops from CES 2023 that really got my attention
CES is the biggest laptop show of the year — and it’s not close. Dozens of new laptops get launched and updated, and every major (and minor) laptop manufacturer gets in on the fun. This year was full of interesting concepts, some that stretch the definition of what...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 may ship with twice the base storage of the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. As we get closer to that date, more and more leaks about the device are surfacing online. In the last few weeks, leaks have revealed the Galaxy S23's various color options, its improved cooling system, and that Samsung has started testing One UI 5.1, which could launch alongside its next flagship smartphone lineup. A new rumor now indicates that the Korean giant might bump the Galaxy S23's base storage to 256GB—double that of the iPhone 14 lineup.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus might score the iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP camera system
The iPhone 15 might score a rather significant camera upgrade later this year, says Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research. The analyst expects that the super high-res 48MP camera that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022 will trickle down to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which are expected in September 2023.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: New Sennheiser wireless earbuds help you hear better in noisy places
It’s a noisy world out there, and if you’ve ever found it hard to hear a conversation in a crowded bar or anywhere else with substantial ambient noise, then Sennheiser’s Conversation Clear Plus wireless earbuds, announced this week as CES 2023, could clear things up for you.
Digital Trends
Did Roku just upend the midrange TV landscape?
One of the biggest stories of CES 2023 isn’t on the show floor at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It’s not the hottest new gadget or even a bigger, better TV. It’s not a Sony car. It’s not faster. It’s not smaller. No, the biggest...
Digital Trends
Razer Blade 16 and 18 hands-on review: not afraid to go big
Razer has had a change of heart. It’s still pursuing its iconic thin-and-light design philosophy, but with the new laptops the company brought to CES 2023, there’s a new focus on performance. Contents. That’s most evident with the new Razer Blade 18, which is the largest and most...
