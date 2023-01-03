Effective: 2023-01-05 03:47:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sonoma FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 928 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to Runoff from previous rainfall. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen since yesterday. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Sebastopol, Cotati, Roseland, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Larkfield-Wikiup, Forestville, Guerneville, South Santa Rosa, Graton, Occidental, Monte Rio and Temelec. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

