Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 10:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Marin Coastal Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 09:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Bay Hills; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Marin Coastal Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; North Bay Interior Mountains; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Sonoma Coastal Range WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING The very gusty winds will continue to subside through the day, but breezy conditions will still be possible through this evening.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 03:47:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sonoma FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 928 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to Runoff from previous rainfall. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen since yesterday. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Sebastopol, Cotati, Roseland, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Larkfield-Wikiup, Forestville, Guerneville, South Santa Rosa, Graton, Occidental, Monte Rio and Temelec. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 08:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 12:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; El Dorado; Glenn FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 200 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 937 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional period of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected this afternoon and may lead to renewed localized urban flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sacramento, Roseville, Vacaville, Chico, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Oroville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Marysville, Palermo, Brush Creek Rs, Pulga, Yuba City, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon and Lake Of The Pines. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Napa, San Francisco, Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Napa; San Francisco; Sonoma FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax and Sebastopol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0