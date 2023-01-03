Read full article on original website
Related
Montclair High School boys basketball rebounds with win over West Orange
The Montclair boys basketball team ended 2022 on a positive note and appears headed to surpassing and possibly doubling the victory output of last season. The Mounties defeated West Orange, 51-39, in the Jingle Bells Jubilee consolation game at Paterson STEAM High School on Dec. 28. It was a nice rebound after losing a tight game to Payne Tech, 63-53, the night before in the Jubilee.
Evan Werner leads Hasbrouck Heights over Wallington - Boys basketball recap
Evan Werner sank five 3-pointers in his game-high 22 points as Hasbrouck Heights won on the road, 63-30, over Wallington. Josh Rodriguez added 11 points while Joey Formisano put in 10 more for Hasbrouck Heights (5-2), which set the tone with a 17-5 run in the first quarter. Dariel Gil...
No. 8 Ramapo boys basketball sends message at home, upsets No. 5 Bergen Catholic
The suddenness of the cut was so quick that Ramapo’s Nate Burleson left his defender stuck in place as he broke to the rim, took a pass and slammed down one of the biggest dunks New Jersey has seen this winter. It was a highlight-reel play that gave Ramapo the energy it needed to turn things around.
Panthers' 2A state title is top story 2022
It was a year of team championships and outstanding individual performances and without medical statistics courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic. All four Duplin County schools had moments to remember. So let’s roll out 23 memory files of 2022 that are now a part of history. No. 1 East Duplin football team captures 2A title. ...
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
Piscataway over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Jonathan Carman tallied 24 points to lead Piscataway to a 42-38 win over Monroe, in Monroe. Monroe (1-6) held a 22-17 lead at the half, but the Chiefs (3-5) took control o the game with a 13-3 third-quarter run. Mark Laughery led the Falcons with 10 points. The N.J. High...
Edison holds on to edge New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Ricky Harvey went four of six from the line in his 12 points as Edison won at home, 34-33, over New Brunswick. Ermin Kapo added 11 points for Edison (3-4), which opened with a 12-5 run and led 19-15 at halftime in the defensive battle. Christopher Moronta put in a...
Boys basketball: South River downs Wardlaw-Hartridge to stay unbeaten
Lazaro Rodriguez finished with 15 points and five rebounds as South River stopped Wardlaw-Hartridge 73-33 in Edison. Roman Santos tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists while Edward Herrera grabbed five rebounds for South River (7-0). MIchael Rivas chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to...
Noah Taylor takes Colonia over Old Bridge - Boys basketball recap
Noah Taylor tallied a game-high 27 points and 18 rebounds as Colonia bounced back in the second half to win, 66-49, over Old Bridge in Matawan. Jaeden Jones added 14 points, four assists and five steals while James Curet contributed 12 points and eight boards for Colonia (7-1). Colonia trailed...
Boonton over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Charlie Hurd’s 19 points and 12 rebounds led Boonton to a 64-58 victory over Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Ethan Volante scored a game-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and four steals for Boonton (4-2). Keith Hughes added 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the win.
Final bouts take Northern Burlington over Cinnaminson - Wrestling recap
Giovanni Angillera at 190 won by pin and put Northern Burlington up for good in a 43-28 victory on the road over Cinnaminson. After the first 11 bouts, Cinnaminson (2-1) was up 28-25 before the heavy weights for Northern Burlington (1-0) took charge. Sean Falcey at 215 and Jule Dolci...
Cherry Hill West over Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Quinn Gibson dropped a game-high 19 points and Cherry Hill West used a big fourth quarter to rally past Deptford 47-46 in Deptford. Cherry Hill West trailed by seven entering the final period but went on a 19-11 run to win for the third time in four games and improve to 3-5.
Boys bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Jan 2. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. Girls competing on a co-ed team will be included in this list. Come back every day for updates. *These numbers...
Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win
Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
Morristown-Beard defeats No. 10 Pope John - Boys ice hockey recap
Morristown-Beard goaltender Casey Connor finished with 44 saves on 45 shots to lead Morristown-Beard over Pope John, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Going into the third period down 1-0, Morristown-Beard (4-4) came up big as Nick Squashic tied the game before...
No. 8 Bergen Catholic falls to Portledge (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Erick Brueckmann scored and assisted on the goal by Matt Maglio for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, but Portledge (NY) prevailed, 5-2, at the Ice House in Hackensack. Portledge (NY) recorded four unanswered goals in the first period before Bergen Catholic (2-7) connected with two solitary...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0