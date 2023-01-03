Read full article on original website
Related
Queen of Tejano Selena Quintanilla ranks No. 89 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 greatest singers of all time
Selena landed between country music pioneer Jimmie Rodgers and Bahian beauty Gal Costa.
‘Stranger Things’ Metalhead Eddie Munson Based on West Memphis Three’s Damien Echols
Did you know that Eddie Munson, the beloved metalhead from Netflix's Stranger Things 4, was based on a real-life person who was also accused of murder?. Munson, the Metallica-playing Stranger Things character, was inspired by Damien Echols, a writer who was part of the West Memphis Three, a group of teenagers convicted of murder in Arkansas in the '90s. Echols, now in his 40s, was released from prison in 2011 alongside West Memphis Three members Jessie Misskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin.
KICKS 105
Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0