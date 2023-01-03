Read full article on original website
Related
This Beautiful Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
We love history here in New Jersey, and we really love a great restaurant. So, when you combine the two, you have a must-visit place. So what is the New Jersey restaurant that experts say is the most historic in the whole state?. There are so many amazing New Jersey...
Popular West Coast Burger Chain Rapidly Expanding In New Jersey
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
New Jersey Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Not all diners are created equal, especially in New Jersey. There are, however, certain characteristics that a diner must have before even being considered for "best" status. For example, if the diner menu is not a least 10 pages, it can not best in the running for being named best.
New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
Viral Tik Tok Star Calls New Jersey Italian Restaurants Cheap and Lazy
Most of us are picky about where we decide to dine out. Why shouldn't we be? We're paying for the meal. Usually, we find our go-to and stick with it and occasionally take a suggestion from a friend. A Tik Tik influencer is getting noticed for making quite the claim....
Experts Say New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town Is A Must Visit In 2023
New Jersey is well known as the diner capital of the world. We might as well be the pizza and bagel capital as well. And maybe we should add "cool small town" capital to the list. One thing is for sure, there is no shortage of adorable and very cool...
Major Publication Names New Jersey As One Of The Most Peaceful States In The Country
The top 15 most peaceful states in the country have been released, and with everything happening around the Garden State I'm sure you're as curious as I am if we made the list. There's nothing like some peace and quiet after a long day at work, whether it's just sitting...
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
New Jersey is the worst – again. New Jersey’s top stories for Wednesday
Near record warm temps in NJ today, scammers use Damar Hamlin tragedy and the Mega-Millions jackpot nears $1 billion. Here are the top stories in New Jersey for Jan. 4, 2023. It sure won't feel like January today, as temperatures will climb into the 60's. However Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow warns colder weather is coming this week.
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
NJ tops all states for having the worst finances in the USA
It’s an old and familiar problem at the start of a brand new year. A new report finds New Jersey has the worst fiscal health of any state in the nation. According to Sheila Weinberg, the founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, New Jersey is at the very bottom of the five worst Sinkhole States in America because the money that is needed by the state to pay outstanding bills has increased by more than $12.5 billion.
More of the best craft breweries in NJ — Part 2
What started as a meeting with a friend, opened up a big conversation about beer in the Garden State. Currently, there are 138 craft breweries in New Jersey and I'd like to get to as many as possible in the new year. We got so many responses from listeners about...
New Jersey’s Top 5 Unique Restaurants To Good To Skip
Now that we're in a new year, why not start it off right by checking out some of New Jersey's most unique restaurants you may have never been to before?. I love trying new places to eat around New Jersey, by no stretch would I call myself a foodie, but like most people, I enjoy trying new places to eat.
NJ residents are moving out in high numbers again in 2022. Where would they move if they could go anywhere?
Family Destinations Guide, a “kid-friendly vacation ideas site,” surveyed over 3,000 families, proposing that they hypothetically have a clean break and move somewhere else.
Study Shows South Jersey Certainly Loves A Good Booty Selfie
In this day and age, doesn't it feel like you have to be "camera ready" at all times? Sure, you're probably not an actor and you haven't been casted on a reality TV show, but because we're so prepped to be ready to update social media, we are living in a camera-happy time, for sure.
The Most Romantic Destination in New Jersey May Surprise You
Valentine's Day is only six weeks away. I know, life moves pretty fast sometimes. When you think of places in Jersey that light a spark or make you mushy, which spots come to mind?. Off the top, there's one town that comes right to mind. Cape May has been recognized...
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
NJ pizzeria ranked among top 50 in the world
It’s no secret that New Jersey has some of the best pizza spots in the country. Better than New York, better than Detroit, better than Chicago. If you ask any New Jerseyan, we’ll gladly say that we have the best pizza in the world and you don’t have to doubt that statement because it’s actually true.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0