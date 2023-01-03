SEWARD, Neb. – There’s no time to sulk about the adversity the Concordia University Men’s Basketball time has found itself up against. In a bounce-back performance, the Bulldogs got tough on the defensive end and used a monster outing from Gage Smith to earn a 78-69 home win over Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday (Jan. 7). Concordia limited the visitors to 35.9 percent shooting in a major reversal of what occurred two days earlier in the loss at Mount Marty.

