ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cune.edu

Bulldogs knock off the rust at Hastings Open, combine for 11 wins

HASTINGS, Neb. – Three weeks after hosting the Concordia Bulldog Duals, the Concordia University Wrestling team returned to action on Saturday (Jan. 7) at the Hastings Open held inside Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings, Neb. Eleven Bulldogs took to the mats and combined for 11 victories. Most notably, Jeaven Scdoris paced Concordia with three wins while Tommy Wentz made a run to the semifinals before being pulled out of competition.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Schedule Release: 2023 Concordia Women's Tennis

SEWARD, Neb. – The spring portion of the 2022-23 Concordia University Women’s Tennis schedule has been unveiled. Head Coach Cam Long will take his Bulldogs into action for 18 regular season matches throughout the course of the spring. The slate includes seven contests versus GPAC foes. Concordia is slated to resume the 2022-23 campaign on Feb. 11 when it will host Grand View University (Iowa) inside the Fieldhouse.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Bulldogs survive scare at buzzer, hold off No. 21 DWU

SEWARD, Neb. – In a series that has featured many instant classic down-to-the-wire finishes, the Concordia University Women’s Basketball team and 21st-ranked Dakota Wesleyan played another heart stopper on Saturday (Jan. 7) afternoon. The Bulldogs ultimately exhaled when the Tigers’ Morgan Edelman’s 3-point shot came just after the final buzzer, resulting in a 59-58 victory for the home team. Concordia gritted it out in a game of contrasting styles. The two star DWU post players were limited to a combined 17 points.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Gage Smith pilots bounce-back as Bulldogs toughen up on defensive end

SEWARD, Neb. – There’s no time to sulk about the adversity the Concordia University Men’s Basketball time has found itself up against. In a bounce-back performance, the Bulldogs got tough on the defensive end and used a monster outing from Gage Smith to earn a 78-69 home win over Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday (Jan. 7). Concordia limited the visitors to 35.9 percent shooting in a major reversal of what occurred two days earlier in the loss at Mount Marty.
SEWARD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy