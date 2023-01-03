ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WILX-TV

Lansing Branch NAACP to swear-in new president, Harold A. Pope

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Longtime NAACP member and Lansing resident Harold A. Pope has been elected president of the Lansing Branch NAACP. All the branch officers will receive the Oath of Office at the ceremony with the participation of the executive committee and other branch members. In addition to Pope,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Senator-elect Sarah Anthony to be sworn in at the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senator-elect Sarah Anthony will be sworn in at the State Capitol on Wednesday. Making history as the first African American woman to represent mid-Michigan in the state’s senate. Anthony beat her republican opponent Nkenge Ayanna Robertson during the midterm election in November She will be...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wzmq19.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer sworn in for second term

LANSING, Mich. (CBS) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for her second term in office Sunday. She took the oath of office during a ceremony outside the Capitol Building in Lansing. Gov. Whitmer said it is the honor of a lifetime to have the support and trust...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served. Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 16. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
FLINT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The human factor: Lansing struggles with aging apartments

Lansing code compliance officials are struggling with keeping residents in three aging apartment complexes that may not meet code requirements or dumping them on the streets. The issue has been in the headlines as well as under the radar as city officials continue to fight to bring the buildings up to code. “It is a complicated issue. We do not have enough quality and affordable housing,” said Brian McGrain, the city’s economic development and planning director.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Owosso gets new shipping option for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
OWOSSO, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland

ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

New Ingham County Prosecutor, new policies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “My number one priority as the Ingham County Prosecutor is to reach out to law enforcement, community leaders, and the community as a whole, to reduce the gun violence in Ingham county, particularly Lansing.” said John Dewane, Ingham County Prosecutor. Dewane replaced Carol Siemon,...
WILX-TV

Childhood vaccinations are down

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A record high of about 40 million children missed a measles vaccination last year, but the measles vaccine is not the only one children are missing. The rate of unvaccinated children is growing, as is the concern over the safety of vaccines. Parent Elaina Bell has...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody

FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

AARP Foundation to provide free tax return assistance in DeWitt Township

DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The AARP Foundation will provide free tax return assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program in DeWitt Township beginning February 6 through April 5. On Jan. 3, those interested can call DeWitt Township at 517-668-0270 to make an appointment. Appointments will be held at the...
DEWITT, MI

