Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
WILX-TV
Lansing Branch NAACP to swear-in new president, Harold A. Pope
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Longtime NAACP member and Lansing resident Harold A. Pope has been elected president of the Lansing Branch NAACP. All the branch officers will receive the Oath of Office at the ceremony with the participation of the executive committee and other branch members. In addition to Pope,...
WILX-TV
Senator-elect Sarah Anthony to be sworn in at the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senator-elect Sarah Anthony will be sworn in at the State Capitol on Wednesday. Making history as the first African American woman to represent mid-Michigan in the state’s senate. Anthony beat her republican opponent Nkenge Ayanna Robertson during the midterm election in November She will be...
Woman to lead Genesee County commissioners for first time in 30 years
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The longest-serving member of the county Board of Commissioners will lead the board as its chairperson in 2023. Fellow commissioners elected Ellen Ellenburg, D-Burton, in a single round of voting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in a 4-3 vote, making her the first woman to serve in that position since 1993.
Lansing nonprofit provides clean needles and other resources to drug users
A Lansing volunteer group is working to keep intravenous drug users safe from preventable diseases and accidental overdoses.
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Mason to have a one-stop community service shop
A Mason nonprofit that helps local low-income families is getting a new building to call home.
Retired judge chosen as new Saginaw County Board of Commissioners chairman
SAGINAW, MI — Christopher Boyd will spend the next year as chairman of the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners. In a 7-4 vote, Boyd was appointed by the 11-member commission in favor of the runner-up and fellow Democrat, Sheldon Matthews, during a 12-minute Tuesday, Jan. 3, board meeting aimed at establishing the group’s leadership hierarchy for 2023.
wzmq19.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer sworn in for second term
LANSING, Mich. (CBS) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for her second term in office Sunday. She took the oath of office during a ceremony outside the Capitol Building in Lansing. Gov. Whitmer said it is the honor of a lifetime to have the support and trust...
abc12.com
Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served. Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 16. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
lansingcitypulse.com
The human factor: Lansing struggles with aging apartments
Lansing code compliance officials are struggling with keeping residents in three aging apartment complexes that may not meet code requirements or dumping them on the streets. The issue has been in the headlines as well as under the radar as city officials continue to fight to bring the buildings up to code. “It is a complicated issue. We do not have enough quality and affordable housing,” said Brian McGrain, the city’s economic development and planning director.
WILX-TV
Owosso gets new shipping option for residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
Complaint against city of Jackson over rental property ordinance continues on
A lawsuit against the city of Jackson’s rental property ordinance will continue on, and some landlords claim the way the city enforces it violates the Constitution.
Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland
ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
WILX-TV
New Ingham County Prosecutor, new policies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “My number one priority as the Ingham County Prosecutor is to reach out to law enforcement, community leaders, and the community as a whole, to reduce the gun violence in Ingham county, particularly Lansing.” said John Dewane, Ingham County Prosecutor. Dewane replaced Carol Siemon,...
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
WILX-TV
Childhood vaccinations are down
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A record high of about 40 million children missed a measles vaccination last year, but the measles vaccine is not the only one children are missing. The rate of unvaccinated children is growing, as is the concern over the safety of vaccines. Parent Elaina Bell has...
WNEM
Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody
House republicans have not come to a consensus about who should serve as speaker of the House. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Eric, Tredale, and Barb from A Place for Veterans join us today to talk about how the organization supports, empowers, and houses homeless and at-risk veterans.
WNEM
Saginaw anti-violence group hopes Whitmer’s call for gun reforms reduces violence
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenager was shot and killed in Saginaw just hours after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed gun violence during her second inaugural address. “Let’s reduce gun violence, the number one killer of kids in this country, by pursuing common sense reforms here,” Whitmer said on New Year’s Day in Lansing.
Do You Love Corned Beef Hash? Get the Best Hash In Lansing
One item missing from the picture above is corned beef hash. I love corned beef hash and have been on the search for the best hash in Lansing. Corned beef hash is a nice compliment to any breakfast. Corned beef hash is a simple dish. Wikipedia describes hash as:. Hash...
WILX-TV
AARP Foundation to provide free tax return assistance in DeWitt Township
DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The AARP Foundation will provide free tax return assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program in DeWitt Township beginning February 6 through April 5. On Jan. 3, those interested can call DeWitt Township at 517-668-0270 to make an appointment. Appointments will be held at the...
