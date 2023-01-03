UPDATE: On to a ninth vote for speaker. CNN’s Jake Tapper noted that with this vote, the House is matching the number of ballots it took to re-elect Frederick Gillett as speaker 100 years ago, in 1923. “Gillett won by conceding to a number of changes to liberalize House legislative rules, to win over some GOP insurgents,” Tapper wrote on Twitter. But there seems to be every sign that Kevin McCarthy won’t secure the speakership on this ballot, and perhaps anytime soon. There are far fewer members-elect sitting through the roll call process, with many choosing instead to hang out in...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO