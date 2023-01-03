Person out of home after fire causes heavy damage

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Several crews were called to a fire that left a house in severe damage on the 200 block of Parkway Drive on Tuesday.

The Danville Fire Department says when they got to the home they saw flames and smoke coming from the front. Firefighters went inside and discovered a blaze throughout the house. They say crews including almost 20 firefighters worked to put the fire out.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire Officials say because of the extensive smoke and fire damage the person cannot live in the house until all repairs are complete.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

