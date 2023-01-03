ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore cardiologist explains what's behind cardiac arrest

People from around the country continue to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest moments after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday night. It appeared to be the kind of hit that happens regularly in football. So, what happened to make Hamlin collapse?. Dr. Kate...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Connection

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
WDEF

Chattanoogans respond to Damar Hamlin injury

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Many Chattanoogans are praying for Buffalo Bulls safety Damar Hamlin to make a full recovery from his life-threatening injury on Monday Night Football. The entire country is seemingly praying for the former Pitt Panther to survive an incident that one local doctor compared to catching lightning in a bottle.
BUFFALO, NY
WDEF

Titans Welcome Back Star Players For Showdown With Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans have stumbled into their regular season finale on a six game losing streak. But it really doesn’t matter. All they have to do is beat Jacksonville Saturday to earn a playoff spot. As the stoic Mike Vrabel made his way to the podium for his press...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

