Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
What could have caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest?
What may have happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is rare, but is often deadly. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook explains what commotio cordis is and whether Hamlin can make a full recovery.
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest parallels a stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history, where on Reds Opening Day, an MLB game was suspended due to an umpire's heart attack.
Damar Hamlin hit gives ex-Wofford football player who went into cardiac arrest at a game new perspective
Michael Roach changed the channel from NFL Monday Night Football and when he flipped back, it was almost an out-of-body experience. He saw what other people saw in 2016. Players, coaches, everybody from both teams huddled together on the field. Crying, hugging, praying. ...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore cardiologist explains what's behind cardiac arrest
People from around the country continue to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest moments after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday night. It appeared to be the kind of hit that happens regularly in football. So, what happened to make Hamlin collapse?. Dr. Kate...
Albany Herald
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old's in-game cardiac arrest. Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is awake and has been...
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is ‘improving’: Latest update is ‘promising’ after cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football
Here are the latest updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. - Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Per Bills PR:. Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition...
WDEF
Chattanoogans respond to Damar Hamlin injury
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Many Chattanoogans are praying for Buffalo Bulls safety Damar Hamlin to make a full recovery from his life-threatening injury on Monday Night Football. The entire country is seemingly praying for the former Pitt Panther to survive an incident that one local doctor compared to catching lightning in a bottle.
BET
Prayers Go Up For Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Who Suffered A Cardiac Arrest During Game
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition on Tuesday (Jan. 3) after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a statement from the Bills said. Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Medical personnel restored his heartbeat on...
Damar Hamlin: Dion Dawkins opens up on Bills' player's cardiac arrest
Hamlin, 24, is said to be 'trending upwards' , but remains sedated in ICU around 36 hours after collapsing and being administered CPR on the field.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Focused On Winning vs. Colts, Not Securing No. 1 Pick
Ahead of their Week 18 contest against the Colts, coach Lovie Smith is focused on closing the 2022 season with a victory, not securing No. 1 pick.
Effingham Radio
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive Raises More Than $3 Million After Cardiac Arrest
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s toy drive is raising more than three-million-dollars after he suffered cardiac arrest during his team’s Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive brought in three-point-four-million-dollars in the 12 hours since the health incident last night. Hamlin suffered...
WDEF
Titans Welcome Back Star Players For Showdown With Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans have stumbled into their regular season finale on a six game losing streak. But it really doesn’t matter. All they have to do is beat Jacksonville Saturday to earn a playoff spot. As the stoic Mike Vrabel made his way to the podium for his press...
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
Comments / 0