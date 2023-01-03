ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS Pittsburgh

Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
FOX2Now

Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol

(The Hill) – Dramatic, chaotic events in the House transfixed the political world Tuesday, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the role of Speaker over three rounds of voting. The House adjourned, without a Speaker, in late afternoon. Nothing else of consequence can be done until someone...
Washington Examiner

Kevin McCarthy says speaker vote could last for 'days' after historic defeat

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters the vote to elect a new House speaker could last for days just moments after the Republican leader failed to garner enough support to clinch the speakership during the first round of roll call votes on Tuesday. Nineteen Republicans voted against McCarthy on the...
CBS DFW

Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker to continue, Trump urges support

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plan to open the second day of the new Congress much like the first — with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.It was the first time in 100 years that a nominee for House speaker could not take the gavel on the first vote, but McCarthy appeared undeterred. Instead, he vowed to fight to the finish, encouraged, he said, by former President Donald Trump to end the disarray and pull the Republican Party together.Early Wednesday, Trump publicly urged Republicans to vote for...
Cheddar News

FBI Ups Reward for Information on January 6 Pipe Bomber to $500K

"Just ahead of the second anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, the FBI announced a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the Capitol Hill pipe bomber.The night before the attack on the U.S. Capitol building, a suspect placed several pipe bombs across Washington's Capitol Hill neighborhood. One was planted near the Republican Committee headquarters and another at the Democratic Committee building.The investigation has been ongoing since the attack — with the FBI reviewing more than 39,000 video files and assessing over 500 tips from the public."We remain grateful to the American people, who have provided invaluable tips...
