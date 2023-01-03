ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Examiner

George Santos posts release incorrectly saying he's been sworn into House

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) posted a press release saying he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives by the speaker of the House. The only problem is there currently is no speaker of the House, and thus no one was sworn in on Tuesday. Santos's release,...
The Independent

George Santos shares press release about being sworn in to Congress – when no one has been

George Santos can add another false statement to the long list of fictions he has spun about his life.The freshman New York congressman-elect was among the new class of lawmakers who arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to be sworn in and commence their duties as elected representatives for their various districts.But that didn’t happen. Instead, the House of Representatives adjourned by voice vote before 6pm, with no speaker having been elected after a day of Republican infighting and anger resulting in Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes to take on the role.The House of Representatives therefore...
Connecticut Public

Calls for George Santos to resign mount as he is seated in Congress

George Santos sat by himself on the Republican side of the House floor ahead of Tuesday’s vote for House speaker. His fellow Republicans from Long Island, Nick LaLota and Anthony D’Esposito, celebrated with family and newfound friends in the chamber — far away from Santos. Instead, they’ve called for among the first orders of business of the newly GOP-led House Elections Commission to investigate Santos for allegedly defrauding voters.
The Hill

General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army

An Army general who went viral after clashing with Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in 2021 retired from the military branch on Sunday. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe announced his retirement on Twitter shortly after the new year began, writing, “Elvis has left the building.” Donahoe had been set to retire in July,…
The Independent

Outgoing Democratic congressman calls successor George Santos a ‘con man’

Outgoing Congressman Tom Suozzi had harsh words for his successor, Rep-elect George Santos, in an op-ed published on Tuesday coinciding with Mr Santos’s swearing-in ceremony.Mr Santos is set to take his seat on Tuesday despite admitting to largely making up his background while running for Congress. He has admitted to lies about his work history, education, religious background and more.Federal and local authorities are now thought to be looking in to his wide array of very public falsehoods.Writing in The New York Times, Mr Suozzi ripped the embattled Republican congressman-elect as a “con man”.“I’ve lost track of how many...
The Associated Press

Exiled Venezuela lawmakers chosen to lead anti-Maduro fight

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition has selected an all-female team of mostly unknown exiled former lawmakers to replace the beleaguered Juan Guaidó as the face of its faltering efforts to remove socialist President Nicolas Maduro. Last week, politicians who were elected to the National Assembly in...

