AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Boebert and Gaetz 'negotiated nothing for me' as they held House speaker vote to ransom
MAGA allies are turning on each other amid infighting over Kevin McCarthy's ailing bid to be elected Speaker of the House.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Federal prosecutors looking into George Santos' seemingly sudden wealth, sources tell ABC News
When he first ran for Congress in 2020, Santos listed no assets and a salary of $55,000. During his most recent run, Santos said he was a millionaire.
Washington Examiner
George Santos posts release incorrectly saying he's been sworn into House
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) posted a press release saying he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives by the speaker of the House. The only problem is there currently is no speaker of the House, and thus no one was sworn in on Tuesday. Santos's release,...
Lawmakers call for Santos to step aside amid investigations
Despite the scandal over lies and exaggerations he told during his campaign, George Santos (R-N.Y.) is slated to be sworn into the 118th Congress.
Democrat Questions If Former Opponent George Santos Has 1 More Lie Up His Sleeve
Robert Zimmerman, who lost to Santos in November, called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate his former opponent over his lies.
Video of George Santos Sitting Alone in Congress Viewed 1.5 Million Times
Incoming House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries said the New York representative-elect was "unfit to serve."
New York Rep.-elect George Santos confesses to lies about his resumé: Report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos confessed to the New York Post on Monday that he lied on his resume about his education and employment.
Incoming GOP lawmaker George Santos says he will tell his ‘story’ next week
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday said he would tell his “story” next week after various reports raised questions about his life and suggested he may have embellished his résumé and made up claims about his Jewish heritage. “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next…
George Santos shares press release about being sworn in to Congress – when no one has been
George Santos can add another false statement to the long list of fictions he has spun about his life.The freshman New York congressman-elect was among the new class of lawmakers who arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to be sworn in and commence their duties as elected representatives for their various districts.But that didn’t happen. Instead, the House of Representatives adjourned by voice vote before 6pm, with no speaker having been elected after a day of Republican infighting and anger resulting in Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes to take on the role.The House of Representatives therefore...
Donald Trump Loses Another Election
The former president was nominated for House speaker twice on Thursday. He failed to garner a majority of votes on both ballots.
Calls for George Santos to resign mount as he is seated in Congress
George Santos sat by himself on the Republican side of the House floor ahead of Tuesday’s vote for House speaker. His fellow Republicans from Long Island, Nick LaLota and Anthony D’Esposito, celebrated with family and newfound friends in the chamber — far away from Santos. Instead, they’ve called for among the first orders of business of the newly GOP-led House Elections Commission to investigate Santos for allegedly defrauding voters.
General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army
An Army general who went viral after clashing with Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in 2021 retired from the military branch on Sunday. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe announced his retirement on Twitter shortly after the new year began, writing, “Elvis has left the building.” Donahoe had been set to retire in July,…
Outgoing Democratic congressman calls successor George Santos a ‘con man’
Outgoing Congressman Tom Suozzi had harsh words for his successor, Rep-elect George Santos, in an op-ed published on Tuesday coinciding with Mr Santos’s swearing-in ceremony.Mr Santos is set to take his seat on Tuesday despite admitting to largely making up his background while running for Congress. He has admitted to lies about his work history, education, religious background and more.Federal and local authorities are now thought to be looking in to his wide array of very public falsehoods.Writing in The New York Times, Mr Suozzi ripped the embattled Republican congressman-elect as a “con man”.“I’ve lost track of how many...
Exiled Venezuela lawmakers chosen to lead anti-Maduro fight
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition has selected an all-female team of mostly unknown exiled former lawmakers to replace the beleaguered Juan Guaidó as the face of its faltering efforts to remove socialist President Nicolas Maduro. Last week, politicians who were elected to the National Assembly in...
The News & Observer
Why Josh Stein’s office isn’t prosecuting Mark Meadows for voter fraud | Opinion
The NC attorney general said in a press release that there isn’t “sufficient evidence” to press charges against the former White House chief of staff or his wife.
