Ohio State

spectrumnews1.com

'Tranq' linked to overdoses, making street drugs more lethal

CINCINNATI — A drug used to put animals to sleep is being linked to deadly overdoses in Ohio. Now, doctors are warning about the dangerous mix of street drugs. Workers at BrightView Cincinnati Addiction Treatment Center perform drug screens in the lab inside. And at events outside, they’ve been giving out Narcan — a drug to help reverse overdoses.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Updated Ohio pet law requires proper feeding, outlaws gas chamber euthanizing

Ohio is increasing the penalties for companion animal cruelty and prohibiting the use of gas chambers to euthanize companion animals. Governor Mike DeWine on Monday signed Senate Bill 164, co-sponsored by Senators Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) and Jay Hottinger (R-Newark). The law prohibits confining companion animals, such as any cat,...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs law authorizing the creation of domestic violence fatality review boards

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new law looking to curb domestic violence killings across the state, authorizing review boards for each county. According to the text of the new law, each review board would see 11 safety and health leaders - including the health commissioner, sheriff, coroner and eight others - collaborating together to take a hard look at local domestic violence deaths, peeling back the layers in hopes of exposing the causes and conditions that would lead to someone killing their significant other.
OHIO STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Orchid in Ohio (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow Orchid in Ohio, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting orchid is not as easy as it seems. Orchid are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in 2023

The 34-page act would legalize the possession, purchase, and sale of marijuana by Ohioans ages 21 and older, while implementing a 10% tax on the sale of all cannabis products. If enacted, Ohio would join 21 other states to allow the drug’s recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
OHIO STATE
10TV

ODH encouraging Ohioans to get updated COVID-19 booster

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their updated COVID-19 booster. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the ODH director, said although cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID have not reached levels seen over the past two winters, 2,500 Americans and 90 Ohioans are dying each week from the virus.
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture Introduces Beginning Farmer Tax Credit

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is helping to ensure the next crop of Ohio producers has the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit is now available to those who’ve recently entered the field and those who help beginning farmers.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week.  Here are some of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain

CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
OHIO STATE
police1.com

'Swatting' now a felony under Ohio governor's new law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law this week that aims to deter swatting: an all-too-common crime that is tying up police resources. According to WCPO News, DeWine signed House Bill 462 on Monday, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony. The minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fourth-degree felony in Ohio is six months, but offenders can be sentenced up to 18 months in prison.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio

Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
OHIO STATE
WCPO

'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
OHIO STATE

