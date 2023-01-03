Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
'Tranq' linked to overdoses, making street drugs more lethal
CINCINNATI — A drug used to put animals to sleep is being linked to deadly overdoses in Ohio. Now, doctors are warning about the dangerous mix of street drugs. Workers at BrightView Cincinnati Addiction Treatment Center perform drug screens in the lab inside. And at events outside, they’ve been giving out Narcan — a drug to help reverse overdoses.
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
WFMJ.com
Updated Ohio pet law requires proper feeding, outlaws gas chamber euthanizing
Ohio is increasing the penalties for companion animal cruelty and prohibiting the use of gas chambers to euthanize companion animals. Governor Mike DeWine on Monday signed Senate Bill 164, co-sponsored by Senators Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) and Jay Hottinger (R-Newark). The law prohibits confining companion animals, such as any cat,...
Study: Ohio childhood asthma cases attributable to gas stoves
In Ohio, researchers found that the state could avoid nearly 10 percent of childhood asthma if gas stoves were not present in homes.
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs law authorizing the creation of domestic violence fatality review boards
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new law looking to curb domestic violence killings across the state, authorizing review boards for each county. According to the text of the new law, each review board would see 11 safety and health leaders - including the health commissioner, sheriff, coroner and eight others - collaborating together to take a hard look at local domestic violence deaths, peeling back the layers in hopes of exposing the causes and conditions that would lead to someone killing their significant other.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Orchid in Ohio (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow Orchid in Ohio, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting orchid is not as easy as it seems. Orchid are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
A bald eagle found on New Year's Eve with a gunshot wound to its wing has now had the wing amputated.
Affidavit: DNA, cell records, car link Kohberger to Idaho killings
The court records show the justification authorities used to obtain a warrant for Bryan Kohberger's arrest in the death of four college students in Idaho.
“Most Haunted Road In Ohio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass Alone Or At Night
Ohio is known for its haunted houses, cemeteries, and other spooky locations, but did you know that the Buckeye State is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country? Here are five of the most infamous haunted roads in Ohio:
How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in 2023
The 34-page act would legalize the possession, purchase, and sale of marijuana by Ohioans ages 21 and older, while implementing a 10% tax on the sale of all cannabis products. If enacted, Ohio would join 21 other states to allow the drug’s recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
ODH encouraging Ohioans to get updated COVID-19 booster
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their updated COVID-19 booster. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the ODH director, said although cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID have not reached levels seen over the past two winters, 2,500 Americans and 90 Ohioans are dying each week from the virus.
iheart.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture Introduces Beginning Farmer Tax Credit
The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is helping to ensure the next crop of Ohio producers has the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit is now available to those who’ve recently entered the field and those who help beginning farmers.
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here are some of the […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
spectrumnews1.com
Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain
CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
police1.com
'Swatting' now a felony under Ohio governor's new law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law this week that aims to deter swatting: an all-too-common crime that is tying up police resources. According to WCPO News, DeWine signed House Bill 462 on Monday, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony. The minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fourth-degree felony in Ohio is six months, but offenders can be sentenced up to 18 months in prison.
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Governor Signs Bill Letting Cities Grant Mass Marijuana Expungements, Among Other Reforms
The governor of Ohio has signed a major criminal justice reform bill that will let cities facilitate mass expungements for people with certain drug-related convictions, including marijuana possession of up to 200 grams, while also protecting people from getting criminal records for possessing cannabis paraphernalia. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed...
WFMJ.com
Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio
Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
WCPO
'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
Comments / 0