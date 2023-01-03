Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WANE-TV
Top Restaurants on Living Local 15
We are kicking off this new year with “Best Of” shows. Today we are highlighting the Top Restaurants we’ve visited on the show. Make sure to check out the Farm to Fork experience of Joseph Decuis, experience the Asian-inspired dishes at Nawa, or head to JK O’Donnell’s for a taste of Ireland.
westbendnews.net
Payne Resident Loses Home in Fire Just Prior to the Holiday
Late in the evening of December 23, 2022 a devastating house fire in Payne, OH resulted in the total loss for Paulding County resident, Dennis Stabler. Due to the high winds and sub-zero temperature, fire departments were unable to put the fire out, leading him to lose his home and everything inside. Thankfully he and his dogs were able to make it out safely. A volunteer fireman also sustained a leg injury from a fall.
WANE-TV
Electric Works: Prayer Works, a 24/7 prayer room
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- As Electric Works continues to open more to the public, one part of campus has been in the works for a long time. Prayer Works, a prayer room that is open 24/7 which gives the community to come together to pray at anytime. It will be...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne woman celebrates reaching century mark
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman earned her centenarian title Wednesday as she celebrated her 100th birthday at her nursing home. To celebrate, community members sent in cards to Ruth, which were read to her during her birthday party. “The good Lord has been good to...
WANE-TV
Community remembers trailblazing drag queen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trailblazer. A force of nature. Giving heart. Wicked sense of humor. All around amazing person. That’s how Branden “Della Licious” Blaettner remembers his friend and mentor Charles “Tula” Miller. Miller, 83, died Monday after a prolonged illness. “It was...
963xke.com
Child, two adults, and dogs make it out of house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department says two adults and one child were not hurt when a fire broke out in their Wabash Avenue home. Crews were called around 2:21 a.m. on Wednesday to 1144 Wabash Avenue on reports of a possible structure fire. The...
WANE-TV
New pergola at J K O’Donnell’s expected to open this summer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular downtown watering hole plans to build a pergola behind its restaurant, allowing more clients the chance to enjoy a brew and other pub activities outdoors. J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House filed plans with the Allen County Plan Commission to install a...
WANE-TV
15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
963xke.com
Parkview announces first Allen County baby born in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in 2023 was a girl. For privacy reasons, there were not many details released. However, Parkview representatives did say that the first baby of 2023 was named. Leilani Rue. The adorable baby...
Narcan vending machine added outside of Parkview Randallia Hospital
A new Narcan vending machine was just made available in the last week outside the emergency room entrance at Parkview Randallia Hospital.
inkfreenews.com
Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses
AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
WANE-TV
After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Fort Wayne
Founded over 200 years ago in 1794 as a strategic military fort, Fort Wayne today is an excellent place to live in the Midwest. A major education and economic hub in Indiana and the state’s second-largest city, there’s no shortage of things to do in Fort Wayne for locals and visitors.
wfft.com
Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Some New Year’s Day traditions returned to Fort Wayne Sunday. Bikers met up at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the 26th Annual Polar Ride. “What other better way to ring in than just taking a ride with everybody?” Breyanna Gastineau asked. They...
WANE-TV
$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 in Fort Wayne for the Tuesday, January 3 drawing. Another $40,000 ticket was sold in Anderson, Indiana. The winning Fort Wayne ticket was bought at the Circle K located on Sherman and State. The winning Mega Millions numbers...
WANE-TV
Firefighters battle house fire on Fort Wayne’s south side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department FWFD) battled a house fire on Fort Wayne’s south side Wednesday. Numerous fire trucks and police officer were at a house in the 4200 block of Hoagland Avenue near Lexington Avenue as first responders worked to quell the fire.
wfft.com
Light snow, colder Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Not much movement in the temperature department Thursday. Light snow showers are on tap with afternoon highs reaching in the mid to upper 30s. Little to no accumulation is expected. An area of low pressure continues to bring light snow to the area into...
WOWO News
Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision with Animal Care and Control SUV
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with an SUV around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Allen County Police responded to the crash at the entrance of Hawks Wood Trace leading to Minnich Road. Police determined that the female driver of the Fort Wayne Animal...
WANE-TV
Pokagon Toboggan Run ice taken down, closed for week
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Pokagon Toboggan Run closed for business Tuesday as officials worked to clear the ice and replace it. It’s due to how thick the ice became over the last couple of weeks. Ted Bohman, property manager at Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area, and Hans Franke, Toboggan Supervisor at Pokagon State Park, spent the day pulling up the ice.
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
