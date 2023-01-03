ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

West Virginia Senators want change at DHHR

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHyWI_0k22sYXF00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of West Virginia senators is asking the new head of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the Bureau for Social Services to consider several changes to the state’s child welfare policies.

The letter, sent by Senate President Craig Blair, Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric J. Tarr, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles S. Trump IV, asks the new DHHR head, Interim Secretary Dr. Jeff Coben , to consider the following changes:

  • CPS and Child Welfare Policy
    • Increase regional pay differential via locality pay to properly compete with Virginia and Maryland in the Eastern Panhandle.
    • Ensure transparency with child welfare issues.
    • Reallocate vacant personnel service funding to starting salaries for CPS workers.
    • In the long term, change many things about the way the DHHR conducts CPS investigations.
  • Addressing out-of-state or “inappropriate” foster care placements.
  • Long-term changes to the DHHR’s regulations and policies regarding staffing, the “No Eject, No Reject Policy,” limited liability, and more.
Salem family loses everything in mobile home fire

The letter concludes, “As we hope you realize, West Virginia’s children and families have suffered from critical failures in the agency you now lead. A lot of work has gone into fixing these problems, but we must have outcomes. We are pleased the Administration has joined the Legislature in realizing the status quo cannot continue and we look forward to working collaboratively on solutions moving forward.”

Click here to read the letter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 9

"JJDIDTIEBUCKLE"
1d ago

They will change it alright…. It’ll be even harder to get assistance while the politicians are living the dream off the working class!!!!

Reply
3
Richard McVey
1d ago

Guess the politicians are trying to figure out how to make more money because they sure didn't care about anything before. In WVa politics, nothing changes unless the politicians are losing money for their own schemes. Good example was a previous governor and legislators who had money invested in dog racing, look at the changes made to keep them in business and the so called improvements

Reply
2
Jason Thomas
2d ago

we the people wish for change dang the politics this whole nation is close to revolt

Reply
6
Related
WSAZ

Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Senate calls for reforms at DHHR

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is in desperate need of help, according to senate leaders. The Republican leadership of the West Virginia State Senate has written the interim director of DHHR with a variety of suggested changes. Among the recommendations is a suggestion for substantial pay increases, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia names new State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has a new State Health Officer and Commissioner of the department’s Bureau for Public Health. Interim Cabinet Secretary of the DHHR and Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Dr. Matthew Christiansen, M.D., M.P.H, will fill the position effective immediately. Christiansen is currently […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Senate Letter To DHHR Requests Child Welfare Policy Changes

The West Virginia Senate leadership has sent a seven page letter to Department of Health and Human Resources Interim Secretary Dr. Jeffrey Coben that details a number of short, intermediate and long term policy changes that focus on improving child welfare outcomes they would like to see implemented. Senate President...
MARYLAND STATE
WJHL

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
kentuckytoday.com

Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

Americans for Prosperity: West Virginia Should Cut Taxes

CHARLESTON, WV — Americans for Prosperity – West Virginia (AFP-WV) State Director Jason Huffman wrote an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail urging the legislature to enact “once-in-a-generation” tax cuts this session. An excerpt is below. The full op-ed is here. “Because West Virginia lawmakers have championed...
MARYLAND STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Kentucky Lawmaker’s Bill Would Put Marijuana Legalization On The Ballot For Voters To Decide

“For decades, the failed and irrational War on Drugs has ensured that we have arrested, prosecuted and jailed millions of Americans for low level nonviolent drug offenses.”. Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
WCPO

'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
OHIO STATE
Metro News

Discussion increasing about possible division of DHHR into 3 agencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates Republican Caucus is reviewing draft legislation that would divide the state Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate state agencies with three cabinet secretaries. New House Health Committee Chair Amy Summers, R-Taylor, is spearheading the efforts. She’s been meeting with...
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy