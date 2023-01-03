Jett White, nation's No. 4 cornerback in 2025, decommits from USC Trojans

Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman.

At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment.

On Tuesday, however, White re-opened his recruitment in order to fully experience the recruiting process, ending a nearly year-and-a-half long commitment.

Despite that decision, the 6-foot-1 1/2, 165-pound defensive back said he is still strongly considering the Trojans.

"USC is a great school," White said. "There is still a relationship between us. Donte (Williams) is my family. I love him. They will remain in my lists of schools."

Because of those close-knit relationships, the dynamic young playmaker admitted re-opening his recruitment wasn't easy.

"It was kind of difficult, because I was committed for so long, but I thought it was in my best interest to decommit going forward," he said.

White has taken a few trips since his commitment, including his most recent trip to Oregon.

But the California product will crank up his travel plans soon and said he intends to visit a long list of schools in the coming months, including Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Utah, Washington and others.