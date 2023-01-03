ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WSB Radio

How the Big Ten approached women's basketball scheduling to raise national profile, prep for NCAA tournament

The Big Ten’s philosophy on nonconference scheduling isn’t written down in a binding commitment. No one is telling a team it has to schedule this opponent instead of that one. Instead, the conference details to coaches the importance of schedule strength, works with a scheduling consultant and provides useful metrics on how matchups would impact a team in the eyes of the NCAA tournament selection committee.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Comeback

Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett

In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: MSU 247Sports beat writer gives Bulldogs perspective on Saturday's in-state hoops matchup

Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State are still looking for their first SEC win this season. This weekend, they'll face off in order to get said win. Since 2018, the regular season series between these two teams has been split in half, 4-4. Both teams began SEC play facing both Alabama and Tennessee, who both were and still are in the AP top-10.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Georgia men’s basketball looks to capitalize on win over Auburn as rest of SEC play awaits

Georgia’s upset victory over No. 22 Auburn on Wednesday night marked the first time the Bulldogs sat above .500 in SEC play since January 2018. The important caveat to that stat is Wednesday’s triumph over the Tigers was the Bulldogs first conference game of the season, something that was not lost on neither head coach Mike White nor his players after the fact.
ATHENS, GA

