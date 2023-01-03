ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoddard County, MO

Crashes down but two killed over New Year’s traffic counting period

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxSUM_0k22s8uq00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Crashes were down this New Year's holiday compared to last year but one more person died on the state's highways, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

The two deaths were reported in southeast Missouri, with one in Stoddard County on New Year's Eve and another in Scott County on New Year's Day. Only one person was reported killed last year.

Overall troopers investigated 243 crashes, compared to the 321 they were sent to over the holiday counting period last year. This year's period lasted from 6 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Troopers reported no boat crashes or drownings.

Injuries were also down this year, with 75 statewide compared to 98 last year. DWI arrests increased by eight this year for a total of 104,

The post Crashes down but two killed over New Year’s traffic counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Highway Patrol Reports Two Fatalities Over The Holiday Weekend

(Jefferson City) Two people were killed in traffic accidents in Missouri over the New Year’s Holiday. The highway patrol says one accident happened on Saturday in Stoddard County and one on Sunday in Scott County. The patrol also investigated 243 traffic crashes involving 75 injuries. They also issued 104...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Flooded roads in Campbell, Mo.

KYTC reports a structure fire is blocking a portion of U.S. 68 near Aurora. A Murphsyboro woman was killed in a Jackson County crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7. MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. MoDOT is holding...
CAMPBELL, MO
kbsi23.com

Benton, Mo. man killed in crash on Jan. 1

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Benton, Mo. man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Scott County. Roger G. Morrow, 55, of Benton dies when his 2019 Ford Mustang traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. It happened on Hwy. 77 and County Road...
BENTON, MO
KFVS12

1 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, January 4. According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a man shot. Police say the man’s injuries were...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kbsi23.com

2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police and other emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Monday evening in Cape Girardeau. Three cars crashed near the intersection of Kingshighway and Enterprise Street around 5 p.m. The crash caused one vehicle to overturn. “The cars collided, moderate injuries, and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

1 shot in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was injured in a shooting in Poplar Bluff early Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 4. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, according to the Poplar Bluff...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Clair man held with no bond for shooting neighbor in the abdomen

A Franklin County man is arrested for shooting his neighbor. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the 600 block of Perkins Road in St. Clair, shortly before noon on Monday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 47-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one arm. The victim identified the shooter as his neighbor, 59-year-old James Lairmore. The victim says the two had been arguing before the shooting occurred.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Evacuations underway due to flooded roads

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – As rain continued throughout the night, parts of a Clay County community were evacuated. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said several streets are currently flooded in Piggott, including Clay Street, South Garfield Avenue, South Houston Avenue, and County Road 341. Several safe rooms...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
kbsi23.com

Several roads closed due to flooding after heavy rain

(KBSI) – Several roads in the FOX23 viewing area are closed due to water over the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports water over the road in a few counties in southeast Missouri. Butler County. Route CC north and southbound closed due to flooding. Madison County. Route V...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy