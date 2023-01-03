COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Crashes were down this New Year's holiday compared to last year but one more person died on the state's highways, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

The two deaths were reported in southeast Missouri, with one in Stoddard County on New Year's Eve and another in Scott County on New Year's Day. Only one person was reported killed last year.

Overall troopers investigated 243 crashes, compared to the 321 they were sent to over the holiday counting period last year. This year's period lasted from 6 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Troopers reported no boat crashes or drownings.

Injuries were also down this year, with 75 statewide compared to 98 last year. DWI arrests increased by eight this year for a total of 104,

The post Crashes down but two killed over New Year’s traffic counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS .