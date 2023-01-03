ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Uche Nwaneri, Former Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman, Dead at 38

Uche Nwaneri, a former NFL player who was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, died on Friday. He was 38 years old. According to TMZ Sports, Nwaneri was at his wide's home in West Lafayette, Indiana when he collapsed in a bedroom. Police received a call around 1 a.m. local time, but he could not be saved. The cause of death has not been officially announced, but preliminary results indicate a possible heart attack. An autopsy was performed on Monday and showed no signs of foul play.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game

It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JaguarReport

Brandon Scherff: Jaguars Will Get Titans ‘Best Shot and They’re Going To Get Ours’

Each year, two of the most important games for the Jacksonville Jaguars come against their most bitter and storied of rivals: the Tennessee Titans. This year, though, the season-finale clash between the two adversaries will be with AFC South championship and playoff implications on hand. In a game that players already amp up for, the lights of prime-time and the chance to keep seasons alive have now been added to the mix.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy