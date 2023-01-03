Read full article on original website
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island names new football head coachTony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbsRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Free art display at Clay County Courthouse spotlights Human Trafficking AwarenessZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Popculture
Uche Nwaneri, Former Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman, Dead at 38
Uche Nwaneri, a former NFL player who was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, died on Friday. He was 38 years old. According to TMZ Sports, Nwaneri was at his wide's home in West Lafayette, Indiana when he collapsed in a bedroom. Police received a call around 1 a.m. local time, but he could not be saved. The cause of death has not been officially announced, but preliminary results indicate a possible heart attack. An autopsy was performed on Monday and showed no signs of foul play.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 18 vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear all-teal on Saturday in an all-important game against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Monday. On Sunday, shortly after a 31-3 win over the Houston Texans, the Jaguars equipment team posted a poll on Twitter asking fans to help pick the team’s Week 18 uniform combination.
Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game
It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Injury Report 1/4: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers who did not practice Wednesday.
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
Will the Rams-Seahawks game be on TV in your area?
This weekend’s Rams-Seahawks game is one of many still with playoff implications, even if Los Angeles has already been eliminated from contention. The Seahawks are alive in the NFC race and need a win on Sunday afternoon, so their game against the Rams will still be broadcast in a few different parts of the country.
Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans has become a must-win game for both teams. Whichever squad comes out victorious will be AFC South champions. Ahead of the Jaguars-Titans game, we’ll be making our Jaguar Week 18 predictions. Jacksonville has been on a tear lately. After...
Brandon Scherff: Jaguars Will Get Titans ‘Best Shot and They’re Going To Get Ours’
Each year, two of the most important games for the Jacksonville Jaguars come against their most bitter and storied of rivals: the Tennessee Titans. This year, though, the season-finale clash between the two adversaries will be with AFC South championship and playoff implications on hand. In a game that players already amp up for, the lights of prime-time and the chance to keep seasons alive have now been added to the mix.
