Jean Ann Hoyt, 83, De Soto
Jean Ann Hoyt, 83, of De Soto died Dec. 28, 2022, in Bonne Terre. Mrs. Hoyt was a retired housekeeping supervisor for a nursing home. She loved taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Born Aug. 20, 1939, in Sesser, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Geneverett L. (Darrough) and Clarence O. Taylor.
Betty Lou Bouchard, 92, Festus
Betty Lou Bouchard, 92, of Festus died Jan. 1, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Crystal City. Born April 24, 1930, in Bonne Terre, she was the daughter of the late Ostylee Rose (O’Sullivan) and Shelton Counts. She was preceded in death by her husband: William J. Bouchard.
Mark Anthony Brown, 68, Crystal City
Mark Anthony Brown, 68, of Crystal City died Dec. 24, 2022, in St Louis. Mr. Brown worked for Festus Manor Nursing Home for 14 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of VFW Post 3777 in Crystal City. He was a fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Dallas Cowboys football and enjoyed fishing, working on cars and helping anyone he could. Born Sept. 15, 1954, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Harold and Eleanor (Williams) Brown.
Suzanne Marie MacDonald-Risinger, 62, St. Louis
Suzanne Marie MacDonald-Risinger, 62, of St. Louis died Dec. 31, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. MacDonald-Risinger earned several degrees in special education during her career as a diagnostician. She was an educator for more than 30 years and retired from the Northwest R-1 School District. She was known as kind, generous and thoughtful and enjoyed reading books, watching movies while walking on the treadmill, laughing, joking, antiquing, eating cherry cheesecake ice cream and spending time with family. Born Jan. 13, 1960, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Virginia Helen “Chic” (Bradford) and Darrell Leigh Casper.
Linda Kay (Carter) DeHaven, 74, Prescott, Wis., formerly of House Springs
Linda Kay (Carter) DeHaven, 74, of Prescott, Wis., formerly of House Springs, died Dec. 26, 2022, in Chico, Calif. Mrs. DeHaven graduated from Bishop DuBourg High School in 1966 and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Fontbonne University in 1970. She pursued graduate studies at Louisiana State University. She worked as a chemist in the petroleum industry, ensuring compliance with workplace safety and environmental protection. Born Feb. 13, 1948, at Deaconess Hospital in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Inez (Hutchinson) Carter.
Raising chickens – roosters, too – has ups, downs
My great-niece’s graduation party was held on a mild sunny day this past summer in rural west Jefferson County, hardly a setting to foretell tragedy. But it struck anyway. Unfortunately, an uninvited guest did not survive the affair. A moment of silence, please. It went down in this manner:
Calendar of events Jan. 5-12
Creative Corner, 10-11 a.m., Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Creative, messy program for ages 2-5. Cost: $10 members, $11 residents, $12 others; includes crafts and snacks. To sign up: 636-938-6775. Bingo, 10:30 a.m., Arnold Eagles, 1725 Jeffco Blvd. Doors open 8 a.m. Call 636-282-0415. Bingo, 6:30...
Send in wedding-related photo for a chance to win $200
Jefferson County and Eureka Leader readers are invited to send in their favorite wedding-related photos for the “Share the Love” contest being held in conjunction with this year’s Leader Wedding Fair, set for Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial.
Items worth nearly $7,000 stolen from Cedar Hill construction site
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home under construction on O’Brien Drive in Cedar Hill. It looked like someone forced open the front door to the home and stole two 100-pound propane tanks, a 50-foot propane hose and numerous tools, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Burst water pipes disrupt operations at several Festus businesses
Recent frigid temperatures led to burst water pipes at several Festus businesses, flooding them and forcing them to close temporarily, some longer than others. A pipe recently burst at a building at 109 E. Main St. that houses Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce, Tree of Life Home Decor & Furnishings, Cobblestone Frame & Art Gallery and Dance Plus Studio, all of which had to close while repairs were made and the spaces were cleaned up.
Box trailer stolen from outside Arnold-area business
A trailer was stolen from outside United Construction Solutions, 625 Landmark Drive, in the Arnold area. The theft was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 27 after employees arrived for work at the construction contracting company and found the white 20-foot box trailer missing, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Local chef planning to open fine dining club
Local chef Aubrey Creed, 21, of Festus is making lemonade out of lemons. Although Creed failed to advance past the first round of the World Food Championships in November in Dallas, she rebounded with plans to start a local intimate dining experience in 2023 called the Sunday Night Dinner Club, combining fine international cuisine and wine pairings.
Pickup stolen from Fenton-area auto repair shop
A pickup recently was stolen from outside Legacy Automotive, 1117 Gravois Road, in unincorporated Fenton. The gray 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 belonged to a customer and left at the business for repairs, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft was reported at about 6:40 a.m. Dec. 27 after...
ATF offers reward for information about gun theft at Fenton store
Authorities are searching for at least five people suspected of breaking into and stealing guns from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods, 1 Gravois Road, in Fenton this week. St. Louis County Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives St. Louis office are investigating the incident, which occurred at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities reported.
Water shut off on one Festus block following main break
Festus official reported that a water main broke at about 11:30 a.m. today, Jan. 4, between East and West avenues, forcing water to be shut off for about 10 houses along the 900 block of West Main Street. Repairs are expected to be completed by mid-afternoon, the city reported on...
