New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Owl Ridge Cabin, a newly opened property located a few miles outside Wausau, is offering solo travelers and twosomes a chance for a secluded getaway in nature. According to owners Randy and Sara Bangs, this is a getaway strictly for one to two people. Children, pets,...
Iola Car Show mining plan finds passionate opposition at meeting
SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members in Waupaca County came out in force Wednesday night to a public meeting about a project to mine portions of the Iola Car Show property. The meeting began at 5 p.m. at the Scandinavia town hall. It was still going on 5 hours later....
Marshfield Mayor provides update on city news and events
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror and now the city of Marshfield is looking forward to the new year. Mayor Lois TeStrake appeared on Sunrise 7 Wednesday to give an update on city projects and upcoming events. City Business. Dave’s Guitar Shop has reopened in...
Wausau Public Works continuing efforts to clear roadways after winter storm
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The wintery weather mix is leaving some side streets and neighborhood roads in Wausau an icy, bumpy mess. Snowplows are continuing to clean up so eventually, things start to clean up as the hours go by. Despite what you may see on the roadways, Wausau Public...
Winter Wonderland exceeds donation goals in 17th year
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The lights are coming down at Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield. Their 17th annual Winter Wonderland light show and food drive has wrapped up for the season. “What goes up must come down. I keep telling people that, so in order to keep this project running we...
Communities release dates for Christmas tree disposal pick-up
(WSAW) - Several communities have released the pick-up dates for Christmas tree disposal. Not all areas offer this service. If you have questions call your local municipality. ANTIGO -The City of Antigo Street Department will be picking-up Christmas trees the week of Jan. 9 in preparation for the annual Optimist Christmas Tree Burn that is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17. Residents can bring their tree to throw on the fire, or drop-off on the pile the week prior the street department’s pick-up. The Tree Burn & Food Pantry Food Drive is Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Antigo High School gravel parking lot. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available during the burn.
Marshfield Fire & Rescue Responds to Gas Leak Outside of Festival Foods
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On the morning of January 2, Marshfield Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the rear parking lot of Festival Foods for a possible natural gas leak. Upon arrival, responders met with the store director who stated there was a smell of natural gas near the loading docks, which is near the building’s gas meter.
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market returns, finds new home
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market has found a new home and Moravian Church volunteers are excited about the new venture. The winter farmers market will be located at the Moravian Church basement at 310 1st Ave S., Wisconsin Rapids. They will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning Jan. 7.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
Wausau area births, Jan. 3
Brandon Parmer and Brandy Poirier announce the birth of their daughter River Elizabeth, born at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. River weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Benjamin Grupstra and Nichole Brzezinski announce the birth of their daughter Izabella Jo Jean, born at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. Izabella weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
Marathon County Public Library sets story time dates for January
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to entertaining children, getting them interested in literacy and setting them up to become successful readers, there’s no better place than your local library. The Marathon County Public Library has numerous storytime events in the month of January to get your little...
Northwoods Band, Wausau East students return from Rose Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, the students from Wausau East returned from Pasadena after making the long trip back with the rest of the Northwoods Band after being highlighted in the Rose Bowl Parade. As one of eight schools that make up the Northwoods Band including Antigo, Lakeland, DC...
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Rhinelander-native Retzlaff to drive full-time in Xfinity Series
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander-native Parker Retzlaff is continuing to move up in the racing world. Today, it was revealed the 19-year-old will be racing full-time in the Xfinity Series this year. Retzlaff will race for Jordan Anderson Racing and will sport the #31 car. He raced in nine Xfinity...
Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital welcomes first baby of ’23
Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, formerly known as St. Michael’s Hospital, welcomed its New Year’s baby in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. Croix Bridger Quackenboss, son of Tessa and Eric Quackenboss of Plover, was born at 12:35 a.m. on January 1. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and is 20 inches long.
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.
Aspirus to hold hiring events in Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For those looking for a new job, a chance to expand their career, or to learn more about opportunities in the healthcare field, Aspirus Health is hosting two area hiring events in January. The events will be held at Aspirus Riverview Hospital at 410 Dewey...
