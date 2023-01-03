ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FOX Sports

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Need Surgery on Finger Injury, Out 6-8 Weeks

The Detroit Pistons will reportedly be without forward Marvin Bagley III for up to two months. Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported Bagley suffered two broken fingers on his right hand and will "likely" need surgery, which would sideline him for six-to-eight weeks. He played eight minutes in Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst

Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal Ruled Out vs. Bucks with Hamstring Injury

The Washington Wizards were already facing an uphill battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and it became much more difficult when their go-to scorer exited with left hamstring soreness. The Wizards announced Bradley Beal was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after he appeared...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Sued, Accused of Punching 17-Year-Old During Pickup Game

A lawsuit was filed in September accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game, according to TMZ Sports. The alleged assault occurred on July 26 at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee. According to the teenager, Morant hit him "with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground" and then "continued sticking him while on the ground."
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling NBA Award Front-Runners Right Now

Believe or not, the 2022-23 NBA season is just about at the halfway pole. That makes this a great time to take stock of where all the most important award races are headed. Outright predictions are definitely fair game this time of year, but it's equally important to assess the front-runners in every category. They should, after all, accurately reflect the pulse of each race.
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Marcus Smart Fined $35K for Using Inappropriate Language Toward Official

Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart was ejected from Tuesday's disappointing blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now he's paying for his actions. The NBA announced Thursday that Smart has been fined $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official." The Celtics fell 150-117 to a Thunder...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Ranking NBA Stars With the Worst Supporting Casts

Stars rule the NBA. That's nothing new. What's changed, perhaps, in the past decade-plus is how the constellation of net-shredding stars is formed. This is, after all, the Association's era of player empowerment, and several elites have taken it upon themselves to join forces to make a run at the crown.
Bleacher Report

NBA All-Star Game 2023: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Lead 1st Voting Results

If early voting returns are any indication, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are going to be drafting teams for the NBA All-Star Game once again. The NBA released the first returns on fan voting for the 2023 edition of the game Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets stars are leading their respective conferences. Elsewhere, Stephen Curry leads Western Conference guards in the voting, while Kyrie Irving leads the backcourt in the Eastern Conference:

