LeBron James’ 1-word reaction to Dennis Schroder’s big game in Lakers win vs. Heat
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Dennis Schroder the credit he is due, and it couldn’t be any better. Schroder stepped up big time for the Lakers on Wednesday with both James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Davis remains out due to his foot injury, while LeBron was scratched off the roster due to illness as he exhibits cold symptoms.
FOX Sports
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox notes Joel Embiid as one the league's best centers.
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Need Surgery on Finger Injury, Out 6-8 Weeks
The Detroit Pistons will reportedly be without forward Marvin Bagley III for up to two months. Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported Bagley suffered two broken fingers on his right hand and will "likely" need surgery, which would sideline him for six-to-eight weeks. He played eight minutes in Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst
Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Ruled Out vs. Bucks with Hamstring Injury
The Washington Wizards were already facing an uphill battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and it became much more difficult when their go-to scorer exited with left hamstring soreness. The Wizards announced Bradley Beal was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after he appeared...
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes His Game Is 'Boring' After Career-High 55 Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a career-high 55 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. Speaking to reporters afterward, the two-time NBA MVP said he wants to reach a point in his career when his "game is boring" and people aren't talking about how he played.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away
When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Sued, Accused of Punching 17-Year-Old During Pickup Game
A lawsuit was filed in September accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game, according to TMZ Sports. The alleged assault occurred on July 26 at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee. According to the teenager, Morant hit him "with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground" and then "continued sticking him while on the ground."
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling NBA Award Front-Runners Right Now
Believe or not, the 2022-23 NBA season is just about at the halfway pole. That makes this a great time to take stock of where all the most important award races are headed. Outright predictions are definitely fair game this time of year, but it's equally important to assess the front-runners in every category. They should, after all, accurately reflect the pulse of each race.
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Won't Return for Pelicans vs. 76ers After Suffering Hamstring Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was forced to leave Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right hamstring strain. He had 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes on the floor. Any injury to Williamson is usually cause for alarm among Pelicans fans considering...
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Marcus Smart Fined $35K for Using Inappropriate Language Toward Official
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart was ejected from Tuesday's disappointing blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now he's paying for his actions. The NBA announced Thursday that Smart has been fined $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official." The Celtics fell 150-117 to a Thunder...
Bleacher Report
Wizards Rumors: Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis Long-Term Pieces Despite Trade Buzz
Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis could both become free agents this offseason, but the Washington Wizards want to keep the pair "long-term" to help build around Bradley Beal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto previously reported Kuzma is considered "a big part of the future" for Washington.
Bleacher Report
Ranking NBA Stars With the Worst Supporting Casts
Stars rule the NBA. That's nothing new. What's changed, perhaps, in the past decade-plus is how the constellation of net-shredding stars is formed. This is, after all, the Association's era of player empowerment, and several elites have taken it upon themselves to join forces to make a run at the crown.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Lakers' Anthony Davis Making 'Encouraging' Progress in Foot Injury Rehab
The Los Angeles Lakers have been without star big man Anthony Davis since he suffered a stress injury in his foot on Dec. 16, but he appears to be trending in a positive direction. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday's episode of NBA Today that Davis' progress in his recovery...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Trade Rumors: Noah Vonleh Dealt to Spurs; SAS to Waive Vonleh, Gorgui Dieng
The Boston Celtics are trading forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. The Spurs are waiving center Gorgui Dieng to make room for Vonleh. However, the Spurs then plan to waive Vonleh as well, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bleacher Report
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Says NBA MVP Award Is 'Definitely' a Goal After 71-Point Game
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell went on ESPN's NBA Today one day after his 71-point outing in a 145-134 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls and said that winning an NBA MVP is a goal at this juncture. However, he also noted that individual accolades ring hollow if the team...
Morant, Grizzlies overpower Hornets for 4th straight win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points and eight assists playing in front of relatives and friends, Desmond Bane added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-107 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Dillon Brooks scored 18 points...
Bleacher Report
NBA All-Star Game 2023: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Lead 1st Voting Results
If early voting returns are any indication, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are going to be drafting teams for the NBA All-Star Game once again. The NBA released the first returns on fan voting for the 2023 edition of the game Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets stars are leading their respective conferences. Elsewhere, Stephen Curry leads Western Conference guards in the voting, while Kyrie Irving leads the backcourt in the Eastern Conference:
