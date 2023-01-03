ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
247Sports

College football rankings: Alabama No. 2 in ESPN's updated FPI Top 25 after bowl season

The national championship game is all that remains after what's been a scintillating college football bowl season, one of the most memorable on record with a series of high-scoring, heart-stopping finishes. ESPN's Football Power Index entering next week's Georgia-TCU finale was updated this week to reflect every bowl result thus far, including several unforgettable outcomes in the New Year's Six. Alabama, No. 5 in the final regular-season College Football Playoff rankings, is three spots higher in ESPN's FPI after its domination of Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
FOX Sports

TCU-Georgia College Football Playoff championship game betting trends

On January 9th, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the ninth edition of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National championship game. Georgia opened as a 13.5-point favorite at FOX Bet, with the Over/ Under (total) opening at 61.5. Per FOX Sports Research, this is the...
Bleacher Report

The 2022 College Football All-Bowl Season Team

Bowl season has come to a close, but Bleacher Report is looking back at the best individual performances of the 2022 showcases. TCU is prominently featured with a trio of defenders who played integral roles as the Horned Frogs upset Michigan to reach the national championship game against Georgia. Millions...
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year

The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season. While the 2023 class will almost certainly...
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 18?

Week 18 of the NFL season is here, but the conclusion of the regular season is difficult to focus on. In the Week 17 finale, a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision in the first quarter and was taken to the hospital. Early Tuesday morning, the Bills said Hamlin's heartbeat was "restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment." Hamlin remains in critical condition. A statement from Hamlin's family was released Tuesday afternoon.
Bleacher Report

Pro Football HOF Delays 2023 Finalist Announcement Out of Respect for Damar Hamlin

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that it has delayed the announcement of the finalists for its Class of 2023 out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The announcement of the 15 modern-era finalists...
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects

The Houston Texans will have a franchise-altering decision to make if they secure the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft in Week 18. Houston will get to choose between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick. The Texans need to...
Bleacher Report

LSU's Future Under Brian Kelly Deemed 'Scary' After Citrus Bowl Rout over Purdue

LSU wrapped up Brian Kelly's first season as head coach in dominant fashion with a 63-7 victory over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite some rough moments during the season, LSU finished with a 10-4 record. Its highlight win was a 32-31 triumph over Alabama on Nov. 5. It was just the second time the Tigers have defeated the Crimson Tide since 2012.
Bleacher Report

NCAA Committee Recommends Larger Championship Fields, 90-Team Basketball Tournaments

There could be a 90-team NCAA basketball tournament in the future. Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press reported the NCAA Division I transformation committee released a report Tuesday that recommended a number of changes across college sports. Among the most notable was the suggestion to allow 25 percent of...

