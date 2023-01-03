Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
247Sports
College football rankings: Alabama No. 2 in ESPN's updated FPI Top 25 after bowl season
The national championship game is all that remains after what's been a scintillating college football bowl season, one of the most memorable on record with a series of high-scoring, heart-stopping finishes. ESPN's Football Power Index entering next week's Georgia-TCU finale was updated this week to reflect every bowl result thus far, including several unforgettable outcomes in the New Year's Six. Alabama, No. 5 in the final regular-season College Football Playoff rankings, is three spots higher in ESPN's FPI after its domination of Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
FOX Sports
TCU-Georgia College Football Playoff championship game betting trends
On January 9th, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the ninth edition of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National championship game. Georgia opened as a 13.5-point favorite at FOX Bet, with the Over/ Under (total) opening at 61.5. Per FOX Sports Research, this is the...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Bleacher Report
The 2022 College Football All-Bowl Season Team
Bowl season has come to a close, but Bleacher Report is looking back at the best individual performances of the 2022 showcases. TCU is prominently featured with a trio of defenders who played integral roles as the Horned Frogs upset Michigan to reach the national championship game against Georgia. Millions...
Bleacher Report
Stetson Bennett: Georgia 'Not Happy' with Play vs. OSU Ahead of CFP Title vs. TCU
Georgia escaped the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with a 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff national title game against TCU, but quarterback Stetson Bennett wasn't entirely pleased with how the semifinal unfolded. "Who knows what the reason was, but it does...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year
The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season. While the 2023 class will almost certainly...
Key TCU player is questionable for CFP national title vs. Georgia
TCU running back Kendre Miller is questionable to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia, head coach Sonny Dykes said. Miller left the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against Michigan in the third quarter with a lower body injury and did not return to the game. Miller ...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Super Bowl Bracket and AFC, NFC Scenarios
The NFL looks crowded with viable Super Bowl LVII contenders. On the back end of the playoff picture, it's also heavy on postseason hopefuls with three playoff tickets still on the line in Week 18. After updating the playoff bracket to reflect the latest standings, we'll examine the clinching scenarios...
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 18?
Week 18 of the NFL season is here, but the conclusion of the regular season is difficult to focus on. In the Week 17 finale, a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision in the first quarter and was taken to the hospital. Early Tuesday morning, the Bills said Hamlin's heartbeat was "restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment." Hamlin remains in critical condition. A statement from Hamlin's family was released Tuesday afternoon.
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow: 'No One Wanted to Continue' Bills vs. Bengals After Damar Hamlin Collapse
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said neither his team nor the Buffalo Bills had any interest in continuing Monday's game after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed following his tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins. "We tried to do all we could," Burrow told reporters. "Give as...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Panthers' David Tepper Have Discussed HC Job
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh might be headed back to the NFL. For real this time. Harbaugh has spoken with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's head coaching vacancy, per Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live. While an offer hasn't been made, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Nicole Auerbach,...
Bleacher Report
Pro Football HOF Delays 2023 Finalist Announcement Out of Respect for Damar Hamlin
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that it has delayed the announcement of the finalists for its Class of 2023 out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The announcement of the 15 modern-era finalists...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects
The Houston Texans will have a franchise-altering decision to make if they secure the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft in Week 18. Houston will get to choose between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick. The Texans need to...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Should Be All-In on Will Anderson Jr. After 2023 Draft Declaration
As the 2022 NFL regular season draws to a close, several team decision-makers have already turned their attention to the 2023 draft. One of this year's top prospects, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., declared his intentions to turn pro Monday. While quarterbacks such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bobby Petrino Nearing Texas A&M Contract to Join Jimbo Fisher's Staff as OC
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher is hiring UNLV offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino as the Aggies' offensive coordinator and play-caller, per ESPN's Chris Low. Petrino spent the past three seasons as the head coach of Missouri State, a Division I-FCS program. The Bears went 18-15 under Petrino and made the NCAA tournament in 2020 and 2021.
Bleacher Report
LSU's Future Under Brian Kelly Deemed 'Scary' After Citrus Bowl Rout over Purdue
LSU wrapped up Brian Kelly's first season as head coach in dominant fashion with a 63-7 victory over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite some rough moments during the season, LSU finished with a 10-4 record. Its highlight win was a 32-31 triumph over Alabama on Nov. 5. It was just the second time the Tigers have defeated the Crimson Tide since 2012.
Bleacher Report
Bills vs. Bengals Won't Resume This Week; NFL Week 18 Schedule Remains Unchanged
The NFL announced Tuesday the Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not be resumed this week and no decision has been made about restarting at a later date:. There has also been no changes to the Week 18 schedule. The Monday Night Football game was...
Bleacher Report
NCAA Committee Recommends Larger Championship Fields, 90-Team Basketball Tournaments
There could be a 90-team NCAA basketball tournament in the future. Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press reported the NCAA Division I transformation committee released a report Tuesday that recommended a number of changes across college sports. Among the most notable was the suggestion to allow 25 percent of...
