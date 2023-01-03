Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Camera Catches Raccoon Adorably Trying to Catch Falling Snow
Here’s a video that should put a smile on your face and a fuzzy feeling in your heart: a home security camera in Washington State has captured footage of a raccoon trying to catch snowflakes falling from the sky. YouTuber Timothy Ellis has a floodlight security camera mounted to...
petapixel.com
Apple Wants its Pencil to Be Able to Sample Color From Real World Surfaces
Apple is interested in developing a way for its Pencil accessory to be able to sample both the color and texture of real-world surfaces via an optical sensor in its tip. According to a patent application spotted by Patently Apple, the Silicon Valley giant has described a way to enhance the Apple Pencil with functionality that is not necessarily a new idea, but has never been implemented in this way before.
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
petapixel.com
The Nanoleaf 4D Uses a Camera to Match Lights to What’s on Your TV
Nanoleaf’s latest uses a television-mounted camera to watch on-screen content and match its lighting products’ output to produce a room-filling, immersive experience. Nanoleaf has announced a set of new products that push its support for lighting out of the office and into the rest of the house with the launch of new overhead lighting and its first-ever smart light switches.
petapixel.com
OnePlus 11 5G Sports a Big ‘Black Hole’ Styled Hasselblad Camera Bump
The OnePlus 11 5G has been announced for release in China and features a large, “black hole” styled camera bump that features Hasselblad’s mobile imaging system that can imitate the bokeh effects of the company’s 30mm and 65mm XCD lenses. The camera bump — which OnePlus...
The Time Traveler From 2714 Offers His Predictions For 2023!
It’s the end of the year as we know it, and, so far, we feel fine. The Time Traveler from 2714 is back on TikTok, and is back making predictions for the new year. And, despite his track record being dubious, it hasn’t stopped me, and many others, from being amused and intrigued by his b*llshit posts.
petapixel.com
PetaPixel’s Bold Camera Predictions for 2023
Carrying on a tradition we started last year, PetaPixel has gathered its staff together to discuss the things they know, not just think, will take place over the course of the next calendar year. We’re ready to be very, very wrong. As we explained last year, thanks to our...
petapixel.com
Cooler Master Leans into Content Creation with New Light, Mic, and More
Cooler Master is making a strong push out of its wheelhouse of computing components and gaming peripherals into enthusiast niches, streaming, and content creation with a line of new lights, mics, keyboards, and headphones. The company positions its shift as a “bold pivot” from the standard gaming equipment it has...
This glass-powered wireless speaker system looks as crazy as it sounds
This futuristic hi-fi concept courtesy of Zytronic and Pilkington shows us what's possible...
petapixel.com
RAW vs. JPEG: Which Image Format is Best?
We all have been there at some point in our photographic journeys: Our cameras, set to AUTO, pointing and clicking, saving JPEG images that we perhaps edit a little and put in an album to archive. Maybe we throw on an Instagram filter to fancy it up for social media. Then we forget about these images for a while.
petapixel.com
The Paul C. Buff Celestial is a 500Ws, TTL/HSS Compatible Battery Strobe
Paul C. Buff has announced a new 500Ws compact and lightweight battery strobe called the Celestial, which features a bright LED modeling light, a built-in wireless receiver, and support for high-speed sync (HSS) and TTL shooting. Paul C. Buff positions the Celestial as an ideal lighting solution for both outdoor...
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Stunning Fox Photos with DIY Camera Trap
A photographer in Wisconsin has captured a series of stunning photos of a fox after the curious creature decided to take a closer look at his homemade camera trap. Photographer Ross Harried built himself a camera trap last year using an old Canon T3i DSLR and 18-55mm kit lens he purchased secondhand for $50. To illuminate the outdoor scenes, he added two Nikon SB-24 flashes he found on eBay for less than $30 each.
Digital Trends
Hatch Restore 2 sleep companion shows off minimalist design at CES 2023
The Hatch Restore is one of the most premium sleep companions on the market, and its successor, the Hatch Restore 2, is looking to carry on its legacy. Shown off during CES 2023, the Hatch Restore 2 boasts a striking new design, a reworked smartphone app, and a nifty feature dubbed “Morning Moment” to help you start the day on the right foot.
nationaltoday.com
The Best DSLR for Beginners in 2022
A DSLR camera is an excellent choice for photographers who want to learn and grow. A digital single-lens reflex camera, or DSLR, is a type of digital camera. These cameras are simple to use, making them a great choice for novices. In other words, you don’t need to be knowledgeable about the ins and outs of photography to shoot images like a pro.
CNET
Ring's Newest Gadget at CES 2023 Is a Dashcam for Your Car
Ring brought a new camera to Las Vegas this year for CES 2023, but it isn't one that you'll use at your front door, or anywhere else on or inside your home, for that matter. Instead, the Amazon brand's newest device is a dashcam called the Ring Car Cam, and its dual-facing cameras promise to keep an eye on your car's interior, as well as on the road.
TechCrunch
Camera maker Canon leans into software at CES
At the show, the imaging giant showed off a direction it has been hinting at before, but this time relying far less on its own hardware, and more on the software the company has developed, in part as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic casting a shadow over people’s ability to connect. To the chorus of “meaningful communication” and “powerful collaboration,” the Japanese imaging giant appears to be plotting out a new course for what’s next.
petapixel.com
Unistellar’s New eQuinox 2 Telescope Can See Through Light Pollution
Unistellar has announced the eQuinox 2, a smart telescope that it says is so powerful that even users in light-polluted cities and suburbs can gaze upon everything from planets in the Solar System to galaxies far beyond. After forming a partnership with Nikon in July of 2021, Unistellar went on...
Apple Insider
Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon-owned Ring has debuted new dash cam and peephole security cameras availability at the annual CES in Las Vegas. After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
The "world's first truly wireless TV" will launch at CES 2023 – no wires, no ports, no problem?
The Displace TV concept sees one panel – or multiple panels that can create a display up to 110 inches with a 16K resolution – fix to a wall in a home.
Comments / 0