Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Engadget

How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts

It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
The Windows Club

How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook

Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
petapixel.com

Apple Wants its Pencil to Be Able to Sample Color From Real World Surfaces

Apple is interested in developing a way for its Pencil accessory to be able to sample both the color and texture of real-world surfaces via an optical sensor in its tip. According to a patent application spotted by Patently Apple, the Silicon Valley giant has described a way to enhance the Apple Pencil with functionality that is not necessarily a new idea, but has never been implemented in this way before.
Nick Davis

People are creating Faceless YouTube channels. They can keep their identity a secret, make money and quit their job

Faceless YouTube channels are becoming quite a hot topic. If you ask any young person what they would like to be when they grow up, they will probably say YouTuber or influencer. Many people think that if they have a YouTube channel they need to show their face and be in front of the camera, but some have figured out they don’t need to show their face or voice in videos and they’re making money from it.
petapixel.com

RAW vs. JPEG: Which Image Format is Best?

We all have been there at some point in our photographic journeys: Our cameras, set to AUTO, pointing and clicking, saving JPEG images that we perhaps edit a little and put in an album to archive. Maybe we throw on an Instagram filter to fancy it up for social media. Then we forget about these images for a while.
TheConversationAU

Human and Neanderthal brains have a surprising 'youthful' quality in common, new research finds

Many believe our particularly large brain is what makes us human – but is there more to it? The brain’s shape, as well as the shapes of its component parts (lobes) may also be important. Results of a study we published today in Nature Ecology & Evolution show that the way the different parts of the human brain evolved separates us from our primate relatives. In a sense, our brains never grow up. We share this “Peter Pan syndrome” with only one other primate – the Neanderthals. Our findings provide insight into what makes us human, but also further narrow any distinction...
knowtechie.com

Google Home speakers were at risk of eavesdropping hackers

A security researcher recently revealed that Google Home speakers were susceptible to eavesdropping hackers in close proximity, reports Bleeping Computer. Now, before you tell everyone on your contact list to unplug their devices, Google patched the issue and fixed the speaker’s vulnerability. Alright, now some background. Security researcher Matt...
CNET

Amazon's Latest Matter Moves Should Make Smart Homes a Little Less Confusing

Amazon is revealing plans at CES 2023 for its continued rollout of support for Matter, the new universal wireless smart home standard that promises to simplify your connected life. The company behind Alexa already launched Matter support over Wi-Fi on select Echo devices in smart homes that use Android devices....
marketplace.org

As our online behavior changes, companies spend less ad money on Google and Meta

Last year, for the first time since 2014, Google and Meta collectively brought in less than half of all U.S. digital advertising spending. Some of it has to do with Apple requiring apps to ask users if they want to be tracked. Some of it has to do with more advertisers flocking to streaming. But a lot of it has to do with how social media is changing and how different platforms influence how we shop.
techaiapp.com

YouTube Tests Redesigned Progress Bar on Android App to Improve Viewing Experience: Report

YouTube is working on improving the design of its app for Android phones and tablets, according to a report. The video sharing platform is testing a subtler design for the video progress bar compared to the original red-coloured one that is currently available to users. The bar, so far, has reportedly been spotted in some Android devices exclusively in the ‘dark theme’ option of the website, looking to provide a lesser distracting user interface to the viewers.

