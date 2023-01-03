Woman Renovates Her Entire Dining Room For Under $165

The “oops” paint she used came out beautifully.

If you want to give a room in your home a makeover, but want to do it on a strict budget, painting is easily the way to go considering how inexpensive it typically is and how it’s an easy job to do on your own with the tight supplies.

Knowing this, TikTok content creator and DIYer @ravenmoonrevival gave her dining room a makeover simply using thrifted items and a few fresh coats of accidental paint and the final look came out beautifully!

As she mentioned in the quick video , the paint that she chose to use to give her dining room walls a makeover was an “oops” paint, however, she opted to continue to use it and we couldn’t be more impressed with the DIY paint job! To complete the makeover, she purchased a few random décor items from her local thrift shop and tied the room together and it turned out so nice!

Unsurprisingly, many of her followers and viewers in the comment section loved the outcome as well and shared their thoughts. "Beautiful! I’d hang the curtains higher and wider for a more luxurious feeling,” TikTok user @claritavilla81 wrote. “Love the atmosphere in that room,” @daltonlikesbiscotti commented. “Nice! And thrifted decor is the best!” @kimberlysimpsoca shared.

It’s amazing how her “oops” paint transformed the space so beautifully! This is the epitome of trusting the process.

