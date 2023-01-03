ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Kansas RB Ky Thomas announces intention to transfer

Kansas running back Ky Thomas will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Tuesday night. The redshirt sophomore running back transferred to Kansas from Minnesota last offseason and will be looking for his third school this winter. Thomas announced his decision via a post to his personal Twitter account. He will have three seasons of playing eligibility left at his next school.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Texas basketball interim coach Rodney Terry blames defensive lapses for No. 6 Longhorns' loss to Kansas State

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns sustained an ugly 116-103 loss at home to unranked Kansas State on Tuesday night to drop to 12-2. The game set a Big 12 Conference record for most points combined in a single game, which broke the record set on Feb. 9, 2002 when the Longhorns beat Colorado 104-95. Texas allowed 58 points in the first 20 minutes of the game, something Longhorns interim coach Rodney Terry attributed to defensive lapses in the first half.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: TCU vs. Baylor prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears. Our college basketball odds series has our TCU Baylor prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU vs Baylor. This is a highly intriguing game for several reasons. One is that Baylor has been the better, more successful, more established program over the past few years, but TCU might be the better program this season. Baylor won the 2021 national championship and got a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. TCU merely got a No. 8 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs have certainly improved, but Baylor set a standard unto itself. This season, however, Baylor doesn’t look anything like the previous few seasons. The Bears are still a good team, but they’re not a great team. They have lost three times, and they just lost to Iowa State by 15 in their Big 12 Conference opener. There’s a definite sense in and around the Big 12 that Baylor is not going to rise to the very top of the college basketball world this season, and a rugged, deep, balanced league won’t allow it to happen.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Jerome Tang is in the mix for National Coach of the Year during his first season at Kansas State

The time for actually handing out the various college basketball postseason awards is still over two months away. The time for discussing the major awards, though, is an ongoing process and as teams across the country are locked into conference play one thing has become abundantly clear. Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang needs to be near, if not at the very top, of any discussions regarding National Coach of the Year candidates.
MANHATTAN, KS

