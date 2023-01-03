Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
Texas fires coach Chris Beard for cause following arrest on felony charge of assaulting fiancée
Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, the program announced Thursday, nearly a month after he was arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée in their home. "The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard," Texas athletic director Chris...
With win streak in tow, No. 17 TCU meets No. 19 Baylor
No. 17 TCU will bring a 10-game winning streak and plenty of momentum on a trip south down I-35 to
Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold, Sooners Impress But Come Up Short in Under Armour Game
Arnold led a touchdown drive at the end of the first half, and he almost did it again late in the game with his team needing a touchdown to tie.
No. 17 TCU, No. 25 Iowa State set for early Big 12 showdown
No. 17 TCU will look to extend its winning streak to 12 games when it hosts No. 25 Iowa State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kansas RB Ky Thomas announces intention to transfer
Kansas running back Ky Thomas will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Tuesday night. The redshirt sophomore running back transferred to Kansas from Minnesota last offseason and will be looking for his third school this winter. Thomas announced his decision via a post to his personal Twitter account. He will have three seasons of playing eligibility left at his next school.
No. 3 Kansas clips Texas Tech to snap home winning streak
Dajuan Harris had a career-high 18 points on 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range as No. 3 Kansas defeated Texas Tech
Texas basketball interim coach Rodney Terry blames defensive lapses for No. 6 Longhorns' loss to Kansas State
The No. 6 Texas Longhorns sustained an ugly 116-103 loss at home to unranked Kansas State on Tuesday night to drop to 12-2. The game set a Big 12 Conference record for most points combined in a single game, which broke the record set on Feb. 9, 2002 when the Longhorns beat Colorado 104-95. Texas allowed 58 points in the first 20 minutes of the game, something Longhorns interim coach Rodney Terry attributed to defensive lapses in the first half.
Harbaugh: “I expect” to be back at Michigan next season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh said he expects to coach Michigan’s football team next season, posting a statement Thursday on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL. “I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the...
College Basketball Odds: TCU vs. Baylor prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears. Our college basketball odds series has our TCU Baylor prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU vs Baylor. This is a highly intriguing game for several reasons. One is that Baylor has been the better, more successful, more established program over the past few years, but TCU might be the better program this season. Baylor won the 2021 national championship and got a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. TCU merely got a No. 8 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs have certainly improved, but Baylor set a standard unto itself. This season, however, Baylor doesn’t look anything like the previous few seasons. The Bears are still a good team, but they’re not a great team. They have lost three times, and they just lost to Iowa State by 15 in their Big 12 Conference opener. There’s a definite sense in and around the Big 12 that Baylor is not going to rise to the very top of the college basketball world this season, and a rugged, deep, balanced league won’t allow it to happen.
Jerome Tang is in the mix for National Coach of the Year during his first season at Kansas State
The time for actually handing out the various college basketball postseason awards is still over two months away. The time for discussing the major awards, though, is an ongoing process and as teams across the country are locked into conference play one thing has become abundantly clear. Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang needs to be near, if not at the very top, of any discussions regarding National Coach of the Year candidates.
2022-23 college football bowl records by conference: MAC, AAC reign as Big 12 disappoints (except for TCU)
This is the first season since 2019 that all the bowl games scheduled at the beginning of the season got played at the end. In that respect, it is nice to have that bit of normalcy back. There were a lot of exciting games, too, not the least of which were the two College Football Playoff semifinals.
