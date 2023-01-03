Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
thecomeback.com
Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
Look: NFL World Wants ESPN Analyst Fired On Tuesday
Some sports talk show hosts just can't help themselves when it comes to serious matters. On Tuesday morning, Bart Scott, who makes regular appearances on ESPN's First Take, spoke about the Damar Hamlin situation and he made it sounds like it was tee Higgins' fault for why Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Damar Hamlin’s Friend & Manager Insists NFL Star Is A ‘Fighter’ As He Remains Sedated
Update (1/3/23 1:43 p.m. EST): The Buffalo Bills gave fans an update on Damar’s health on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the team wrote. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”
Tributes pour in from across the sports world for Damar Hamlin
Support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin poured in from across the sports world and for a charity crowdfunding effort for children that Hamlin started after he collapsed in a game Monday night.
5 NFL players who suffered career-altering injuries during a game
While injuries are a part of the game of football, they can also be its kryptonite. Buffalo Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac […]
White House weighs in on horrific game-stopping injury to NFL player
The White House extended prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin but declined to comment further Tuesday on his horrific injury in Monday night's game.
ABC 15 News
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin's injury
CINCINNATI, OH — Two people familiar with the decision say the NFL won't resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the...
The heartwarming way NFL fans responded to Damar Hamlin’s injury
A GoFundMe launched by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received more than $3 million in donations so far this week after Hamlin was critically injured on the field during a Bills-Bengals game
FOX Sports
NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin
—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
Look: NFL Coach's Wife Getting Praised For Classy Gesture
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's hospitalization Monday, acts of kindness and generosity have flooded the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin family. Notable names around the league such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford have made donations to Hamlin's charity foundation. But not all ...
All 32 NFL teams update Twitter avatars to support Damar Hamlin
Fans and supporters left flowers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to show support for Hamlin who is in critical condition there.
NFL Spokesperson Releases New Statement On Bills-Bengals Game
Earlier this Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on First Take and shared that he doesn't believe the NFL will resume Monday's postponed matchup between the Bills and Bengals. "I don't think, as an educated guess, that they're going to wind up replaying that Bills-Bengals game from Monday ...
Proposed Solutions to Bills-Bengals Game Upsetting Many NFL Fans
As Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition following an on-field incident during Monday night's NFL matchup between his team, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals the NFL hierarchy is knee-deep in ideas on how best to handle the playoff situation the game's suspension has created. By...
Yardbarker
Commanders Join NFL World Responding to Hospitalized Bills DB Damar Hamlin
For hours, the NFL world came to a stand-still after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. The game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals faded into the background as reports that Hamlin received CPR before being transported by ambulance off the field and to a local trauma center emerged.
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says League Should Postpone Week 18 Games
The former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback floated pushing the end of the season back slightly.
Kilgore weighs in on Damar Hamlin, NFL injuries
(WJHL) – The list of violent injuries that have occurred in the NFL is substantial, but very few people have seen what happened to Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, on Monday Night Football. The 24-year-old received CPR on the field of play after collapsing during the first quarter of his team’s matchup with the Cincinnati […]
NFL's Troy Vincent says NFL did NOT want to resume play after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
NFL executive Troy Vincent is doubling down on his claim that the league had no intention of resuming play on Monday in Cincinnati after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.
