Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
Look: NFL World Wants ESPN Analyst Fired On Tuesday

Some sports talk show hosts just can't help themselves when it comes to serious matters. On Tuesday morning, Bart Scott, who makes regular appearances on ESPN's First Take, spoke about the Damar Hamlin situation and he made it sounds like it was tee Higgins' fault for why Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Damar Hamlin’s Friend & Manager Insists NFL Star Is A ‘Fighter’ As He Remains Sedated

Update (1/3/23 1:43 p.m. EST): The Buffalo Bills gave fans an update on Damar’s health on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the team wrote. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”
NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin

—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
Proposed Solutions to Bills-Bengals Game Upsetting Many NFL Fans

As Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition following an on-field incident during Monday night's NFL matchup between his team, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals the NFL hierarchy is knee-deep in ideas on how best to handle the playoff situation the game's suspension has created. By...
Commanders Join NFL World Responding to Hospitalized Bills DB Damar Hamlin

For hours, the NFL world came to a stand-still after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. The game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals faded into the background as reports that Hamlin received CPR before being transported by ambulance off the field and to a local trauma center emerged.
Kilgore weighs in on Damar Hamlin, NFL injuries

(WJHL) – The list of violent injuries that have occurred in the NFL is substantial, but very few people have seen what happened to Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, on Monday Night Football. The 24-year-old received CPR on the field of play after collapsing during the first quarter of his team’s matchup with the Cincinnati […]
How the Big Ten approached women's basketball scheduling to raise national profile, prep for NCAA tournament

The Big Ten’s philosophy on nonconference scheduling isn’t written down in a binding commitment. No one is telling a team it has to schedule this opponent instead of that one. Instead, the conference details to coaches the importance of schedule strength, works with a scheduling consultant and provides useful metrics on how matchups would impact a team in the eyes of the NCAA tournament selection committee.
NFL picks, Week 18

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.

