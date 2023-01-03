Read full article on original website
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they'll feel them again.
iheart.com
Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here
A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
USA Today Ranks Maine No.6 on This Extremely Random Travel List
Maine has been finding its way on a lot of major lists recently, like Vogue's most highly anticipated hotels, the prettiest cities in the winter, Wallethub's best places to live, and most popular national parks, just to name a few.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Why is a 19-Year-Old Mainer Riding a Unicycle from Maine to Florida?
I went to school in Burlington, Vermont, for a few years and there was a kid named Scott who used to ride a unicycle everywhere he went. If you saw a unicycle in the distance, then you knew Scott was on the move.
This New England State Sold One of the Largest US Lottery Jackpots Ever Won
There have been a lot of big lottery jackpots won in the US, and one of them was claimed right here in New England for a whopping $758.7 million.
WMUR.com
All New England states raise minimum wage as New Hampshire continues to defer to national rate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise as many states move to raise the minimum wage. The story is different in New Hampshire, which does not have a state minimum wage and defers to the national rate of $7.25 per hour. Minimum...
Lost New Hampshire Dog Rescued After Slipping Through Ice One State Over
Australian Shepherds are beautiful dogs, with fluffy fur and often spots or smeared markings. They are straight out of a 'Yellowstone' episode as they are the herding dog of choice by cowboys, according to the American Kennel Club. Aussies are smart, like their kin the collie, work hard, and love...
Mobile Home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Heavily Damaged by Fire
A family of four escaped a fire early Thursday morning at a mobile home in Portsmouth. Flames broke out around 2:40 a.m. at the home at Oriental Gardens off Woodbury Avenue, consuming nearly the entire home, according to Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen. The blaze was brought under control just over an hour later.
Lie a Lot? 3 New England States Surprisingly Landed in Top 10 for Most Dishonest
Do you think that you live in a state where some may be very good at lying? Are you yourself a good liar? It is not news that dishonest people can be found almost everyplace around the globe. I mean come on, who hasn't told at least a little white lie once in their lives?
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather
After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
WMUR.com
No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but two New Hampshire players won big Tuesday
CONCORD, N.H. — No one won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, but there were two big winners in New Hampshire. One iLottery player will take home $40,000, while a $10,000 ticket was sold at the Short Stop Jolly on Lebanon Street in Hanover. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33,...
New Tropical Food Spot Opens at Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
Ever walk out of Pac-Sun at the Fox Run Mall and think, "If only I could bring this tropical high to my tastebuds!" Well guess what, beach bums? We Fox freakin' can!
New Hampshire’s Tiniest Town Has a Population in the Single Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. According to Wikipedia, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore...
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
UPDATE: Eversource’s Transformer Move to Hampton, New Hampshire, Delayed
UPDATE: Due to the weather forecast, the move has been postponed until Monday, January 9. Delays are likely Thursday as Eversource moves a transformer from Hooksett to Hampton. It will take all day starting at 9 a.m. to move the 59 ton, 15 foot tall, 37 foot long, 12 foot...
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in NH and Maine
At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
New Hampshire witness says hovering disc looked like a carnival ride
A New Hampshire witness at Conway reported watching a disc-shaped object with multiple colored lights hovering nearby at 5 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
